Doctors Release Findings on Jamal Musiala’s Health

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala losing consciousness on the pitch has caused serious concern in the football world. After this happened for the second time in four days, leading medical experts shared their conclusions about the player’s health and diagnosis, as Goal.com reports .

According to BILD, the 23-year-old footballer lost consciousness again during Bayern Munich’s friendly match against Heidenheim. A similar frightening incident had previously occurred during the match against RB Leipzig. After receiving medical attention on the pitch, the midfielder was forced to leave the field.

Medical Diagnosis and Neurological Findings

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that the club was fully aware of the situation and that the player was receiving the necessary support. Jamal Musiala later issued a statement, revealing that he had been diagnosed with temporary episodes of loss of consciousness caused by neurological dysfunction.

The German publication contacted Professor Christoph Kleinschnitz, head of the Department of Neurology at Essen University Hospital, to obtain a professional assessment of the situation. According to the specialist, the condition could be an epileptic seizure or a form of absence epilepsy from a neurological perspective, as the symptoms of short-term unresponsiveness are consistent with this.

The Player’s Future and Treatment Process

Professor Kleinschnitz stated that the condition can be treated but requires long-term therapy. Doctors believe that with the right approach, the footballer can continue his professional career and that this condition will not bring it to an end.

This health issue comes during a difficult period of serious injuries in the player’s career. Musiala suffered a fractured fibula and a severe ankle injury during Bayern Munich’s match against Paris Saint-Germain at the FIFA Club World Cup, forcing him to miss a significant part of the 2025–26 season.

At present, the player’s main task is to manage the newly diagnosed neurological condition while fully recovering from his orthopedic injuries. Specialists are confident that, with the right course of treatment, the footballer will soon return to his best sporting form.