Who Will Win the Golden Boot in Turkey? AI Predicts How Many Goals Each Player Will Score

·25·Sport
Who Will Win the Golden Boot in Turkey? AI Predicts How Many Goals Each Player Will Score

The 2026/2027 Turkish Süper Lig season began with an unexpected result. Defending champions Galatasaray drew 2–2 with league newcomers Çorum. Both goals for the Istanbul giants were scored by Nigerian star forward Victor Osimhen .

With its star-studded lineup, this season’s championship is expected to produce the most competitive and intense Golden Boot race in history.

European stars move to Turkey: fierce competition for the Golden Boot

Last season, our compatriot Eldor Shomurodov and Nigerian striker Paul Onuachuboth scored 22 goals to become the league’s joint top scorers. They are now joined by stars such as Marco Asensio and Leroy Sané, as well as some of the most prominent forwards in world football, who have arrived for the new season.

Top-flight scorers such as Mohamed Salah, Dušan Vlahović, Mason Greenwood and Leandro Trossard and Romelu Lukaku are now playing on Turkish pitches.

Artificial intelligence predicts: Who will score how many goals?

To shed light on the heated debate among fans, experts used artificial intelligence and special computer algorithms to simulate the Golden Boot race.

According to the analysis, Victor Osimhen, who scored a brace on the opening matchday, was named the main contender. The full forecast ranking is as follows:

  • Victor Osimhen — 25 goals

  • Paul Onuachu — 23 goals

  • Dušan Vlahović — 20 goals

  • Romelu Lukaku — 19 goals

  • Mohamed Salah — 18 goals

  • Mason Greenwood — 16 goals

  • Eldor Shomurodov — 15 goals

  • Leandro Trossard — 13 goals

  • Vedat Muriqi — 13 goals

  • Barış Alper Yılmaz — 12 goals

  • Oh Hyeon-gyu — 9 goals

  • Andreas Skov Olsen — 8 goals

The intense competition throughout the season will show how accurate these AI predictions are and who will ultimately win the Golden Boot.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks.

GalatasarayVictor OsimhenMohamed SalahDušan VlahovićRomelu Lukaku
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