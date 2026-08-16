The 2026/2027 Turkish Süper Lig season began with an unexpected result. Defending champions Galatasaray drew 2–2 with league newcomers Çorum. Both goals for the Istanbul giants were scored by Nigerian star forward Victor Osimhen .

With its star-studded lineup, this season’s championship is expected to produce the most competitive and intense Golden Boot race in history.

European stars move to Turkey: fierce competition for the Golden Boot

Last season, our compatriot Eldor Shomurodov and Nigerian striker Paul Onuachuboth scored 22 goals to become the league’s joint top scorers. They are now joined by stars such as Marco Asensio and Leroy Sané, as well as some of the most prominent forwards in world football, who have arrived for the new season.

Top-flight scorers such as Mohamed Salah, Dušan Vlahović, Mason Greenwood and Leandro Trossard and Romelu Lukaku are now playing on Turkish pitches.

Artificial intelligence predicts: Who will score how many goals?

To shed light on the heated debate among fans, experts used artificial intelligence and special computer algorithms to simulate the Golden Boot race.

According to the analysis, Victor Osimhen, who scored a brace on the opening matchday, was named the main contender. The full forecast ranking is as follows:

Victor Osimhen — 25 goals

Paul Onuachu — 23 goals

Dušan Vlahović — 20 goals

Romelu Lukaku — 19 goals

Mohamed Salah — 18 goals

Mason Greenwood — 16 goals

Eldor Shomurodov — 15 goals

Leandro Trossard — 13 goals

Vedat Muriqi — 13 goals

Barış Alper Yılmaz — 12 goals

Oh Hyeon-gyu — 9 goals

Andreas Skov Olsen — 8 goals

The intense competition throughout the season will show how accurate these AI predictions are and who will ultimately win the Golden Boot.

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