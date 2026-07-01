Al-Ahli Moves for Mohamed Salah: Egyptian Star to Replace Mahrez

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli have seriously embarked on securing the biggest deal of the summer transfer window. The Jeddah-based team has set the acquisition of Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah as its primary goal. This move is seen as the next step in the Saudi Pro League's strategy to attract the elite of world football. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to reports from Sky Switzerland and Goal.com, Al-Ahli management has already sent initial inquiries regarding the transfer terms for the Egyptian forward. The club is studying the financial and sporting requirements necessary to land Salah in detail. Although Mohamed Salah has been the center of interest for several Middle Eastern clubs in recent years, this offer appears more serious than previous ones.

Riyad Mahrez's departure and the need for a new leader

It is no coincidence that Mohamed Salah was chosen to fill the void created in the Al-Ahli squad. One of the team's main stars, Algerian Riyad Mahrez, unexpectedly left the club. The parties terminated the contract prematurely by mutual agreement. According to information, this termination cost Al-Ahli approximately 14.5 million euros, and Mahrez has become a free agent.

Following the departure of one African winger, the team plans to bring in a player of equal or even higher prestige. Mohamed Salah is considered the ideal candidate for the Saudi club, not only because of his skill on the pitch but also due to his immense influence across the entire Arab world.

Transfer strategy and alternative options

Al-Ahli management is also considering other candidates to strengthen the attacking line. Specifically, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi is under the club's observation. However, for the club's decision-makers, Salah is a figure on a completely different level. The Egyptian footballer is seen not just as an athlete, but as a massive commercial and cultural project for the league.

While young talents like Karim Adeyemi seem beneficial for the future, Mohamed Salah remains the priority in Al-Ahli's hierarchy. The 32-year-old forward continues to be one of the most efficient and consistent players in European football, which further increases his transfer value.

Liverpool has not yet made an official statement regarding the potential departure of its leader. However, the financial power of Saudi Arabian clubs and the fact that Salah's contract is nearing its end keep the probability of this transfer high. If the deal happens, it will be another major victory for the Saudi Pro League.