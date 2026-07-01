Hamann Blames Nagelsmann for Germany's World Cup Disaster

The unexpected exit of the Germany national team from the 2026 World Cup has sparked sharp criticism. Former Bayern Munich and Germany international Ditmars Hamann pointed to head coach Julian Nagelsmann as the primary person responsible for the failure.

According to Hamann, the 38-year-old specialist did not sufficiently monitor opponents or potential candidates for the national team. The former midfielder emphasized that Nagelsmann also failed to create an atmosphere of unity within the squad.

«The main problem is the head coach»

Analyzing Germany's defeat against Paraguay on RTE Sport, Hamann linked the problem more to the activities of the coaching staff than to the players.

«The main problem is the coach. This guy watches very few games. Perhaps he watches one or two Bundesliga matches a month», said Hamann.

He noted that the national team coach must regularly monitor the condition of players in clubs, their development, and new candidates who could be brought into the squad.

Criticized for not attending the Africa Cup of Nations

Hamann stated that Nagelsmann did not make effective use of available opportunities to study potential opponents.

The former footballer cited the Africa Cup of Nations held in January as an example. In his view, the German coaching staff could have observed Ivory Coast and other potential opponents on-site.

«The Africa Cup took place in January. He had the opportunity to observe Ivory Coast or other potential opponents. But he didn't go», said Hamann.

Additionally, Nagelsmann was criticized for not personally watching the club matches of some players who could have been called up to the Germany national team.

Hamann saw no unity in the team

Ditmars Hamann emphasized that Germany faced problems not only tactically but also psychologically.

In his opinion, the players did not act as a single team on the pitch. In such a situation, creating a team atmosphere and uniting players around a common goal is one of the head coach's primary tasks.

«I never believed that this team was truly united. Uniting the players is the coach's job», he said.

Hamann also sharply stated that Germany's early exit was no accident and that the team deserved such a result based on their performance.

Paraguay stopped the Germans in penalties

The Germany national team faced Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.

Paraguay opened the scoring in the first half, and Germany equalized after the break through a goal by Kai Havertz. Full time and extra time ended 1:1.

Paraguay won 4:3 in the penalty shootout. Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Tah failed to convert their penalties. This was Germany's first-ever penalty shootout defeat in World Cup history.

Nagelsmann refuses to resign

Despite the failure at the Mundial and increasing criticism, Julian Nagelsmann does not intend to leave his post voluntarily.

The coach stated that if the German Football Association (DFB) supports him, he is ready to continue preparations for Euro 2028 and the Nations League.

«I am not a person who runs away. If the federation wants to continue with me, I am ready to prepare the team for the next tournaments», said Nagelsmann.

At the same time, the leadership of the German Football Association has not yet made a final decision regarding his future. The team's exit in the Round of 16 puts the coach's position at serious risk.

Major changes expected in German football

Germany has failed to achieve expected results in the last three World Cups. In 2018 and 2022, the team failed to progress from the group stage, and in 2026, they exited in the Round of 16.

Hamann's sharp statements have further increased the pressure on Nagelsmann. Now, the German Football Association is expected to make a crucial decision on whether to keep the coach or entrust the national team to a new specialist.