3D Staircase Models Added to Yandex Maps: More Precise Navigation

Yandex has implemented an important update to its mapping services — Yandex Maps and Navigator. Now, detailed 3D models of overpasses and staircases have begun to appear on these platforms. This change not only improves the visual appearance but also provides a new level of convenience in route planning for pedestrians and drivers. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The new feature allows users to pre-evaluate the appearance, length, and slope of staircases at bridges, pedestrian crossings, and intersections. According to ixbt.com, this update has been officially confirmed by the Yandex press service. Now, staircases appear in the map interface as volumetric objects rather than simple lines.

Changes in Routing Algorithms

The update is not limited to visualization alone. Developers have also revised the route construction algorithms. Now the service routes directly via staircases and clearly indicates the direction of movement — where to go up and where to go down. This helps avoid getting lost, especially in areas with complex infrastructure.

Developers emphasize that 3D models significantly simplify navigation for all categories of users, including parents with baby strollers, travelers with heavy luggage, and citizens with limited mobility. Knowing the slope and height of a staircase in advance allows the user to choose the most convenient path for themselves.

At the current stage, volumetric objects are available in large cities such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, and Minsk. They are automatically reflected when creating car, pedestrian, and bicycle routes. This news is also important for Uzbek users, as Yandex services are popular in our region, and such detailing is expected to be applied to the maps of Tashkent and other large cities in the future.

Future Plans

Yandex continues its strategy of high-level detailing of its maps. In the future, the service plans to add three-dimensional models of the following objects:

Underpasses and their staircases;

Staircases in park areas;

Complex corridors in railway stations and airports.

As a reminder, Yandex Maps previously added 3D views of complex road interchanges, bridges, and buildings. Such technological solutions serve to bring digital maps as close as possible to the real world.