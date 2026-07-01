Gary Neville calls France attack the main terror of the World Cup

·40·Sport
Gary Neville calls France attack the main terror of the World Cup

Former Manchester United player and renowned expert Gary Neville has highly praised the prospects of the France national team for the 2026 World Cup.

According to the English specialist, the 3-0 victory over Sweden once again demonstrated that Didier Deschamps' team is a serious contender for the title.

France gave Sweden no chance

France took the field against the Sweden national team in the World Cup round of 16 and secured a confident victory.

Deschamps' pupils controlled the initiative throughout the match and scored three unanswered goals. Sweden was unable to provide a worthy response to the French fast and technical attacks.

Neville amazed by France attack

Analyzing the match as an ITV expert, Gary Neville rated the French front line as one of the most dangerous attacks in the World Cup.

"France has taken a serious step toward the title. We witnessed Sweden being dismantled. Their attacking line will be a terror for any defense in the World Cup," Neville said.

The former footballer also noted that it is difficult to find an answer to how to stop the French attackers.

"I don't know how these attackers can be bridled and stopped," he added.

France one of the main candidates for the title

The high speed, individual skill, and wide variety of options in attack within the France squad are creating major problems for opponents.

The team is showing superiority not only in scoring goals but also in creating empty spaces in the opponent's defense and changing the pace of the match. According to Neville, these qualities place France among the main contenders for the championship.

Next opponent — Paraguay

The France national team will face Paraguay in the next stage of the playoffs.

The South American representative knocked Germany out of the tournament in the round of 16. In a match that ended 1-1 in regular time, Paraguay won 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Therefore, France is awaiting an opponent that relies on organized defense and high physical struggle in the next stage. However, if the attacking line praised by Neville shows its power again, the Paraguay defense will certainly face a serious test.

Gary NevilleFranceManchester UnitedSwedenParaguay
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