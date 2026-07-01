Lamine Yamal on Julian Alvarez's move to Barcelona: I would come if I were him

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Lamine Yamal on Julian Alvarez's move to Barcelona: I would come if I were him

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has reacted to rumors regarding Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez's potential move to the Catalan capital. The Spanish talent expressed hope that the transfer would happen, noting that the Argentine player would be welcomed at the best club in the world. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Recently, reports have emerged that the relationship between Julian Alvarez and Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has cooled. According to Goal.com, the world champion wants to leave Madrid and try himself in new challenges. In an interview with El Larguero, Lamine Yamal did not hide his support for this potential transfer.

"I haven't thought much about it yet, but since he is a great player, I hope he comes. If he comes, we will welcome him with open arms. I think he would be coming to the best club in the world, with the best fans and the most beautiful city. Therefore, if I were in his place, I would agree to this transfer immediately," said Yamal.

New project in Catalonia and financial obstacles

Barcelona's management views Julian Alvarez as a worthy successor to Robert Lewandowski and a future leader of the team's attack. Previously, another team leader, Pedri, also expressed support for Alvarez's transfer, stating that the strongest players should always play for the club. However, completing this deal will not be easy.

The Catalans are experiencing serious financial problems, and it is clear that Atletico Madrid will demand a high transfer fee to sell the player to a direct rival. Nevertheless, it is said that the club management is preparing a significant offer for the Argentine forward.

Since moving from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid, Julian Alvarez has been looking for a team that fits his style of play and where he can be a central figure in the attack. Misunderstandings with Diego Simeone have further strengthened his decision to leave Madrid. If Barcelona can resolve the financial issues, one of the most sensational transfers of the summer in La Liga could take place.

BarcelonaJulian AlvarezLamine YamalAtletico MadridTransfers
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