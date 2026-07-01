Behruz Karimov on European offers and his Real Madrid dream

The Uzbekistan national team has returned home after concluding its participation in the 2026 World Cup. During the welcoming ceremony for the players, the young defender Behruz Karimov spoke to the media about the lessons learned from the tournament and his future plans.

According to Karimov, the tournament helped the Uzbek players assess their true potential at the international level. He also revealed that there is interest from clubs in top European leagues and other championships.

“We learned our level”

Behruz Karimov emphasized that the World Cup was a very important experience for the Uzbekistan national team.

“The World Cup was an important tournament for us. We learned our level. We will try to perform even better in future tournaments and achieve worthy results,” the player said.

The young defender believes that the matches at the World Cup showed the team which aspects need improvement when facing strong opponents.

Gratitude to fans and the President

Karimov expressed his gratitude to all the fans who supported the national team during the World Cup.

“We thank our fans who believed in us and our President,” said the team member.

Uzbekistan participated in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. Despite the results not being as expected, the tournament became a great experience and an opportunity for the players to showcase themselves on the international stage.

Interest from Top 5 leagues

According to Behruz Karimov, there is currently interest in his services from the top 5 European leagues and other championships.

“For now, there is interest from top 5 leagues and other championships. We will study them and make a decision,” Karimov said.

Earlier, reports circulated that clubs from the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1 were monitoring the young player. However, due to competition in the transfer market, the names of the clubs have not been disclosed.

There is no information yet regarding official offers or a final agreement. Therefore, the player's next club is expected to be known after all options have been studied.

The biggest dream is to play for Real Madrid

Karimov did not hide his dream of playing for Real Madrid in the future. However, he stated that he understands the need to reach such a level step by step.

“My dream is to play for Real Madrid. But you can't go there directly right now. I want to achieve that goal by playing in other leagues,” the player said.

These words from the young defender show his readiness to develop his career gradually alongside his big goals.

The World Cup opened a big door for Karimov

Behruz Karimov attracted the attention of international experts and clubs with his performance at the World Cup. In particular, his composure in defense, physical capabilities, and ball-handling skills were highly rated.

Now, the player and his representatives will have to analyze the incoming options and choose the most suitable path for regular playing time and development.

Real Madrid may be a dream for now. But for Behruz Karimov, who proved himself at the World Cup, the first doors to European football have already begun to open.