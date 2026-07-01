English club Liverpool has completed one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club officially announced the signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet from France's Rennes. This transfer is seen not only as a way to rejuvenate the squad for the Premier League giant but also as a strategic step toward strengthening the future defensive line. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com, the total value of the transfer is £60 million (approximately $80 million). Liverpool will initially pay £55 million, with the remaining £5 million provided as bonuses based on the player's performance. The talented 20-year-old defender signed a five-year contract at Anfield, which also includes an option to extend for another year.

In the race for Jeremy Jacquet, Liverpool managed to beat several European giants, including clubs like Bayern Munich and Chelsea. The player cited the club's clear project and opportunities for personal development as the reasons for choosing the Merseyside side. According to him, the excessive competition and high number of players at Chelsea influenced his decision.

Opportunity to learn from Virgil van Dijk

The young defender described his move to Liverpool as a "big dream." He particularly values the opportunity to play alongside team captain Virgil van Dijk. "Although Virgil van Dijk is approaching the end of his career, training with him will be a huge experience for me. He can teach me a lot. There is nothing better than working with masters of this level," Jacquet noted in an interview on the club's official website.

It is worth noting that the initial agreement for this transfer was reached in January. However, the official process was slightly delayed because the France youth international suffered a serious shoulder injury. The player has now fully completed his rehabilitation and is ready to join the pre-season preparations.

Under new head coach Andoni Iraola, Jeremy Jacquet will compete for a starting spot with Joe Gomez and another young talent, Giovanni Leoni. This acquisition is aimed at solving the team's defensive issues and ensuring long-term stability. This transfer is also of interest to Uzbek football fans, as Liverpool's playing style and the emergence of new young stars are always in the spotlight.