Liverpool Strengthens Defense: Jeremy Jacquet Transfer Officially Announced

·51·Sport
Liverpool Strengthens Defense: Jeremy Jacquet Transfer Officially Announced

English club Liverpool has completed one of the most sensational deals of the summer transfer window. The Merseyside club officially announced the signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet from France's Rennes. This transfer is seen not only as a way to rejuvenate the squad for the Premier League giant but also as a strategic step toward strengthening the future defensive line. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com, the total value of the transfer is £60 million (approximately $80 million). Liverpool will initially pay £55 million, with the remaining £5 million provided as bonuses based on the player's performance. The talented 20-year-old defender signed a five-year contract at Anfield, which also includes an option to extend for another year.

In the race for Jeremy Jacquet, Liverpool managed to beat several European giants, including clubs like Bayern Munich and Chelsea. The player cited the club's clear project and opportunities for personal development as the reasons for choosing the Merseyside side. According to him, the excessive competition and high number of players at Chelsea influenced his decision.

Opportunity to learn from Virgil van Dijk

The young defender described his move to Liverpool as a "big dream." He particularly values the opportunity to play alongside team captain Virgil van Dijk. "Although Virgil van Dijk is approaching the end of his career, training with him will be a huge experience for me. He can teach me a lot. There is nothing better than working with masters of this level," Jacquet noted in an interview on the club's official website.

It is worth noting that the initial agreement for this transfer was reached in January. However, the official process was slightly delayed because the France youth international suffered a serious shoulder injury. The player has now fully completed his rehabilitation and is ready to join the pre-season preparations.

Under new head coach Andoni Iraola, Jeremy Jacquet will compete for a starting spot with Joe Gomez and another young talent, Giovanni Leoni. This acquisition is aimed at solving the team's defensive issues and ensuring long-term stability. This transfer is also of interest to Uzbek football fans, as Liverpool's playing style and the emergence of new young stars are always in the spotlight.

LiverpoolTransferJeremy JacquetPremier LeagueFootball News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Erling Haaland downplays Norway's chances ahead of Brazil clashErling Haaland downplays Norway's chances ahead of Brazil clashToday, 17:14Phil Foden's Mysterious Decline: Could Aston Villa Be the Salvation for the Star?Phil Foden's Mysterious Decline: Could Aston Villa Be the Salvation for the Star?Today, 17:13Real Madrid Preparing Record-Breaking Bid for Michael OliseReal Madrid Preparing Record-Breaking Bid for Michael OliseToday, 16:55Beccacece leaves Ecuador after defeat to MexicoBeccacece leaves Ecuador after defeat to MexicoToday, 16:48Milan Breaks Transfer Record: Ruben Amorim Brings in New StrikerMilan Breaks Transfer Record: Ruben Amorim Brings in New StrikerToday, 16:32Willy Sagnol: “If Michael Olise doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, something is wrong with football”Willy Sagnol: “If Michael Olise doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, something is wrong with football”Today, 15:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar