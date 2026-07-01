Arsenal star Declan Rice stakes his claim to be the world's best player

·35·Sport
Arsenal star Declan Rice stakes his claim to be the world's best player

Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has firmly established himself among the elite of world football with his exceptional skill and leadership. Thanks to his consistent performances in recent years, the 25-year-old is recognized not only as the engine of his team but also as a primary contender for the prestigious Ballon d'Or in the future. This is reported by Goal.com .

Former Arsenal midfielder Stefan Schwarz emphasized in an interview with Goal.com that Declan Rice has already become a "world-class" player. In his opinion, the English player's main strength lies not only in his individual skill but in his ability to elevate the performance of his teammates on the pitch. This quality is considered one of the rarest in modern football.

Leadership and team impact

Joining Arsenal from West Ham in 2023 for a record £105 million, Declan Rice quickly became an integral part of Mikel Arteta's squad. His discipline on the pitch, precision in tackling, and activity in organizing attacks have taken the Gunners' game to a new level. According to Stefan Schwarz, Rice does not play just for himself; through his leadership and communication skills, he forces those around him to play better as well.

Declan Rice does not hide his hunger for trophies. Having won the Conference League with West Ham, the player aims to triumph in the most prestigious tournaments with Arsenal, such as the Premier League and the Champions League. Experts predict that his ambition and consistency will be the deciding factors in the Ballon d'Or race.

Comparisons with legends

Former England international Peter Reid also holds Declan Rice in high regard. He placed the young star alongside English football legend Bryan Robson. Reid noted that Rice has a massive influence on the pitch and his playing style embodies the best traits of the great midfielders of the past. He is currently seen as the primary candidate to captain the national team after Harry Kane.

If Declan Rice wins the World Cup in North America with England, the probability of him being named the world's best player will increase significantly. He currently stands out not only for his defensive actions but also for his ability to score goals and provide assists in crucial moments. This makes him an ideal example of a modern "box-to-box" midfielder.

For football fans, watching universal players like Declan Rice is of great interest. In the high-paced and physically demanding matches of the Premier League, Rice stands out for his endurance. Every move he makes for Arsenal defines the team's chances in the title race.

ArsenalDeclan RiceEnglandBallon d'OrFootball
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