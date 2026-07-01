Willy Sagnol: “If Michael Olise doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, something is wrong with football”

·60·Sport
Willy Sagnol: “If Michael Olise doesn't win the Ballon d'Or, something is wrong with football”

Former Bayern Munich and France defender Willy Sagnol has made a surprising statement about modern football stars. In his opinion, the title of the world's best player currently belongs not to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but to the Munich club's new star, Michael Olise. Sagnol's recognition has sparked widespread discussion among the European sports community. This is reported by Goal.com .

In an interview with BILD, the Georgia national team head coach emphasized that Michael Olise is significantly ahead of all other players. According to Sagnol, if the 24-year-old winger does not win the Ballon d'Or at the end of the season, it will be the height of injustice. He considers the player peerless in terms of team play.

Team spirit and comparisons with legends

Willy Sagnol compared Michael Olise's style to the legendary Zinedine Zidane. He believes that while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated football for the last 15 years, they played more for their own statistics and personal achievements. Olise, on the other hand, puts the team's interests above his own on the pitch.

“Olise is simply a team player, not an individualist. For him, it doesn't matter whether he scores or provides an assist; the main thing is to benefit his team. A player has finally emerged who can be a true role model for our children,” the former defender noted. In his view, such selflessness is a rare phenomenon in modern football.

Sagnol also touched upon France's main star, Kylian Mbappé. While acknowledging Mbappé as a highly skilled player, he criticized him for focusing more on his career and personal goals. Sagnol believes that Michael Olise even surpasses Mbappé with his elegance and vision on the pitch.

Transfer market buzz

According to Goal.com, such positive sentiments surrounding Michael Olise are not unfounded. Currently, Real Madrid is preparing to spend a record amount for the player. The Spanish giants want to see Olise in their attacking line alongside Kylian Mbappé. This is a testament to the player's high standing not just at Bayern, but on the world stage.

During the interview, Sagnol also spoke warmly about Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano. He praised the defender's physical condition and technical growth, comparing him to legendary defenders from the Munich club's past. However, the main focus of the conversation remained Michael Olise and his claim to the Ballon d'Or.

It is worth noting that Michael Olise has already won the hearts of fans with his brilliant performances for the France national team. His movements on the pitch and his hard work for the team are highly rated by experts. Sagnol believes that it is players like him who preserve the true values of football.

Bayern MunichMichael OliseReal MadridBallon d'OrFootball
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