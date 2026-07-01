Solar Panels on Railways: Sun-Ways Startup Revolutionizes the Industry

·33·Technology
Solar Panels on Railways: Sun-Ways Startup Revolutionizes the Industry

A new era in the energy sector is beginning: ordinary railway rails can now turn into massive power plants. The Swiss startup Sun-Ways has successfully tested a technology for installing special solar panels in the gaps between railway tracks to utilize the space efficiently. This innovation allows for clean energy production without occupying additional land. According to Ixbt.com, news reports.

The uniqueness of the new system is that the photovoltaic panels are installed between standard railway rails and do not interfere with train movement at all. The generated electricity can be transmitted to the general grid, nearby stations, terminals, or even to the moving train itself. This helps increase the autonomy of the transport system.

Fast Installation and High Safety

Joseph Scuderi, founder of Sun-Ways, emphasized that the project has delivered expected results in terms of both safety and efficiency. According to ixbt.com, during the tests, more than 11,000 trains passed over these panels, yet the stability of the devices and the safety of train movements remained unaffected. The panels are secured to the rails via a special "locking" system.

The installation process also features a high-tech solution. A special machine developed in cooperation with Scheuchzer AG is capable of laying up to 300 meters of solar panels per hour. More than 500 panels can be placed between the rails in a single working day. This is considered a much faster and more cost-effective method compared to building traditional solar farms.

Energy Efficiency and Advantages

Regarding technical specifications, each panel is approximately 2 meters long and provides 380 W of power. The total installation capacity from one day's work amounts to 190 kW. The main advantages of this technology are listed below:

  • No need to purchase or develop new land areas;
  • Dual use of existing infrastructure (railways);
  • No costs for designing or reinforcing building structures;
  • Minimal environmental impact.
For countries like Uzbekistan, which have many sunny days and an extensive railway network, this technology could be very promising in the future. As attention to renewable energy sources grows in our country, utilizing railway lines for energy purposes will undoubtedly significantly increase economic efficiency.

Sun-Ways is currently working on expanding this project and bringing it to the international market. If this technology becomes popular globally, thousands of kilometers of railways worldwide will turn into sources of green energy.

Solar PanelsSun-WaysRailwayTechnologyEnergy
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