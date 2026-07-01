Real Madrid Preparing Record-Breaking Bid for Michael Olise

·113·Sport
Real Madrid Preparing Record-Breaking Bid for Michael Olise

Real Madrid is planning another sensational purchase in the summer transfer window. According to the Spanish press, the 'Los Blancos' are ready to spend over 200 million euros for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise.

According to El Debate, the main part of the offer could be 180 million euros, with various bonuses adding another 33 million euros. Thus, the total value of the deal would reach 213 million euros.

Olise could become the second most expensive player in football history

If the 213 million euro transfer takes place, Michael Olise will become the second most expensive footballer in football history.

The current record is held by Neymar, who moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for 222 million euros. However, the figures circulating regarding Olise vary across different sources.

Specifically, other reports citing SPORT state that Real is preparing an offer of 223 million euros, consisting of 190 million euros and 33 million euros in bonuses. If this amount is confirmed, Olise could break Neymar's record. For now, both options remain unconfirmed transfer rumors.

The Alvarez option did not materialize

Reports suggest that Real initially tried to sign Julian Alvarez, a forward from another Madrid club, Atletico.

However, after failing to reach an agreement in that direction, the club management turned its primary attention to Olise. The French footballer's pace on the wing, skill in one-on-one situations, and ability to provide assists have made him a primary transfer target for Real.

The 24-year-old winger moved from Crystal Palace to Bayern in the summer of 2024. His current contract with the Munich club runs until June 30, 2029.

Bayern does not want to sell Olise

The biggest obstacle in the transfer is Bayern's firm position.

Club president Herbert Hainer has openly stated that there are no plans to sell Olise. He also mentioned that Real's management has not contacted Bayern, nor have they held negotiations with the player or his representatives.

"If Florentino Perez is preparing an offer, he might be wasting his time. We do not want to sell Michael Olise," said Hainer.

For this reason, even an offer exceeding 200 million euros does not guarantee that the Munich club will sit at the negotiating table.

Three players could be put up for sale

The El Debate report also mentioned that Real is ready to part ways with several players in the squad to finance the potential massive transfer.

The source notes that the following players could be sold:

  • Alvaro Carreras;

  • Din Hoyseen;

  • Eduardo Camavinga.

It is said that the Madrid side plans to earn around 120 million euros in total from the transfers of these three players. However, no official offers or statements from the club regarding their sale have been announced yet.

In particular, the sale of Camavinga could be an unexpected decision for the fans. The French midfielder is considered an important player for the team due to his ability to play in several positions and his youth.

Real is fundamentally renewing the squad

The Madrid club has embarked on a serious restructuring of the team in the summer transfer window.

Official sources from Real have announced the transfers of Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva, and Marc Cucurella. The Spanish press has also reported that an agreement has been reached for Denzel Dumfries.

Additionally, Jose Mourinho has returned as the head coach of Real. The Portuguese specialist has signed a contract until the summer of 2029 and is scheduled to start working with the team on July 13.

The transfer is still at the rumor stage

While various sources mention large sums regarding Olise, neither Real nor Bayern has confirmed that an official offer has been sent.

On the contrary, the Munich club management emphasizes that they will not sell the player. Therefore, news about a 213 or 223 million euro transfer should be approached with caution.

However, if Real actually comes forward with an official offer, the fight for Michael Olise could become the biggest event of the summer transfer window.

Real MadridMichael OliseBayern MunichNeymarJulián Álvarez
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