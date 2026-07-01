Milan Breaks Transfer Record: Ruben Amorim Brings in New Striker

·23·Sport
Milan Breaks Transfer Record: Ruben Amorim Brings in New Striker

Italian club AC Milan has completed its first major signing under new head coach Ruben Amorim. The team officially announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker and Portugal international Goncalo Ramos. This deal is recorded as the most expensive acquisition in the club's history. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Milan spent approximately €70 million (£60 million) for the 25-year-old forward. Ramos signed a long-term contract with the club running until 2031. This move signifies the Milan management's serious intention to rebuild the team and return to the top after last season's failures.

With this transfer, the Rossoneri break their previous record. Until now, the club's most expensive signing was Rafael Leao, purchased from Lille in 2019 for £42 million. Now, Goncalo Ramos has become the most expensive player in AC Milan's history.

The new striker's experience and achievements

Goncalo Ramos became well-known to the global football community with his hat-trick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup. A product of the Olhanense and Benfica academies, the striker also performed effectively during his time in Paris. For Paris Saint-Germain, he appeared in 131 matches and managed to score 45 goals.

During his career in France, Ramos proved his winning mentality by winning Ligue 1 three times and the Champions League twice. He is now expected to apply this experience in Serie A battles.

Ruben Amorim signed a two-year contract with Milan last month. The large sum allocated by management for Ramos shows that the club owners have full confidence in the former Manchester United boss and are ready to provide him with the necessary resources. Ramos is expected to become the primary attacking force for the seven-time European champions.

The Portuguese striker, combining physical strength and technical skill, is hoped to lead the Milan attack. The team's main goal is to reclaim leading positions in Serie A and once again make its mark in Europe's most prestigious tournaments.

AC MilanRuben AmorimGoncalo RamosTransferFootball
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