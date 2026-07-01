Beccacece leaves Ecuador after defeat to Mexico

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Beccacece leaves Ecuador after defeat to Mexico

Head coach Sebastian Beccacece announced his departure after the Ecuador national team was knocked out of the 2026 World Cup.

The 45-year-old Argentine specialist announced this decision following a 0-2 defeat in the Round of 16 match against Mexico. His contract with the national team expired at the end of the World Cup and was not extended.

Mexico blocked Ecuador's path

Ecuador faced one of the tournament hosts, Mexico, in the first stage of the playoffs.

Goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez in the first half secured a 2-0 victory for the Mexicans. Ecuador finished the match with ten men following the sending off of Piero Inkape.

Beccacece announced the decision himself

At the post-match press conference, Beccacece confirmed that his tenure with the Ecuador national team had come to an end.

The specialist admitted that he wanted to continue working with the national team, but failed to achieve the primary goal at the World Cup. He expressed gratitude to the players and coaching staff for their collective effort.

Ecuador advanced as third in the group

The Ecuador national team collected four points in the group stage of the World Cup.

The team lost to Côte d'Ivoire, drew with Curaçao, and beat Germany 2-1. These results allowed Ecuador to advance to the playoffs as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, the team failed to break through Mexico's defense in the Round of 16 and ended their participation in the tournament.

Two-year tenure comes to an end

Sebastian Beccacece took charge of the Ecuador national team in August 2024.

Under his leadership, the team played 24 matches, recording nine wins and 12 draws. Although Ecuador suffered only three defeats during this period, low offensive efficiency remained one of the specialist's main problems.

The Ecuador Football Federation is now expected to select a new head coach to prepare the national team for future tournaments.

Sebastian BeccaceceEcuadorMexicoJulián QuiñonesRaúl Jiménez
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