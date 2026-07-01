Google is shutting down the popular Tenor service: Telegram and Discord may lose GIF support

Tenor, one of the world's largest GIF animation platforms, has announced the closure of its public API. The service, owned by Google, will completely stop data exchange for third-party applications and bots starting June 30, 2026. This decision will limit the ability of millions of users to search for and send standard GIFs in messengers and social networks. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the process of registering new API keys and integrating with Tenor has already been stopped as of January 13, 2026. After the specified date, any request sent to the Tenor API system will result in an error. This will have a serious impact on the operation of all external services that use this platform.

An unexpected blow for major platforms

As a result of these changes, global platforms such as Discord , Telegram, and X (formerly Twitter) will lose access to the Tenor library. In particular, the official @gif bot, which is very popular among Telegram users and operates based on the Tenor API, will also cease its operations. This may cause inconvenience for users in Uzbekistan when searching for quick animations within the messenger.

Along with the shutdown of the API system, all existing agreements regarding ad display through Tenor will also be canceled. External services will lose not only the rich animation database but also the advertising revenue generated through their integrations. This is being assessed as a strategic move by Google to redirect its resources away from the external market.

Why did Google make such a decision?

The company explained the closure of the public API by its desire to focus Tenor's capabilities solely on its own proprietary products. According to Google's management, supporting third-party developers no longer makes business sense. Now, all attention will be focused on integrating the Tenor service more deeply into the Google ecosystem.

After the restrictions come into effect, access to the Tenor GIF library will be maintained only in the following Google products:

Gboard virtual keyboard;

Tenor.com official website;

GIF Keyboard mobile apps;

Google Chat and Google Messages services.

In this situation, platforms like Telegram and Discord are expected to offer alternative solutions to their users. Perhaps they will strengthen partnerships with other major GIF services like Giphy or be forced to develop their own independent animation databases. In any case, it is clear that by the summer of 2026, the communication culture in messengers will undergo significant changes.