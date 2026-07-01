Erling Haaland downplays Norway's chances ahead of Brazil clash

·10·Sport
Erling Haaland downplays Norway's chances ahead of Brazil clash

The Norway national team, currently making waves in the football world, has advanced to the Round of 16 of the World Cup. However, the team's main star, Erling Haaland, expressed unexpected caution ahead of the upcoming clash against Brazil. The Manchester City striker considers his team's chances of progressing to the next round to be very low. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Norway national team continued its tournament run after a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. In the 86th minute, it was Erling Haaland who scored the decisive goal following a pass from Patrick Berg, securing the win for the Scandinavians. This victory means Norway has won three out of their four matches in the tournament, but a real test awaits them.

In an interview after the match, Erling Haaland specifically addressed the quality of the upcoming opponent. According to Goal.com, when asked about Norway's chances against Brazil, the striker gave a short and concise answer: "Very low." According to him, the team is happy to have reached the Round of 16, but they must remain realistic.

Records and the Golden Boot race

Erling Haaland is proving once again that he is in top form during this tournament. The goal against Ivory Coast was his fifth of the championship. He is currently only one goal behind stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot. This is an astonishing achievement for Haaland's debut tournament on the international stage.

According to statistics, Erling Haaland is demonstrating efficiency rarely seen in international football. He has managed to score 60 goals in 53 appearances for Norway. For comparison, it took Kylian Mbappé 100 matches to reach the 60-goal mark, while Lionel Messi needed 122 games. This statistic confirms once again what a dangerous striker Haaland is.

The captain's optimistic view

Although the team's striker is cautious, Norway captain Martin Ødegaard is in a slightly different mood. After the victory, the Arsenal playmaker performed the traditional "Viking clap" with the fans, showing that the team's morale is excellent. He emphasized that football is full of surprises and that any opponent can be defeated.

"It will be a very difficult game, but in football, everything is possible. We want to keep dreaming and enjoying the game. Let's give it a try. We need to prepare well and enjoy these moments," said Martin Ødegaard in an interview with journalists. He believes that being the underdog allows the team to play without extra pressure.

The Round of 16 match between Norway and Brazil is sure to be the focus of the global football community. How the Scandinavians' disciplined play and Haaland's individual skill will hold up against the star-studded lineup of the "Pentacampeões" is becoming one of the tournament's biggest questions. Football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting this confrontation.

Erling HaalandNorwayBrazilWorld CupMartin Ødegaard
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