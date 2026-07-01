Phil Foden's Mysterious Decline: Could Aston Villa Be the Salvation for the Star?

Phil Foden, the talented midfielder for Manchester City and the England national team, has been performing well below his usual level recently. Once recognized as one of the best young players in the world, he has now lost his place in the starting lineup. Experts believe this stagnation in his career may force him to change clubs. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Goal.com, former footballer Tony Cascarino emphasized that a move to Aston Villa would be a great opportunity for Phil Foden. According to him, being nailed to the bench at Manchester City is extinguishing the talented playmaker's potential. The Birmingham club is currently in a strong growth phase, and Foden could become a leader there once again.

Aston Villa plans to generate significant funds by selling their young star Morgan Rogers. Reports suggest Rogers' transfer price has been set at £130 million. If this transfer takes place, Unai Emery will have sufficient funds to purchase a high-level creative player like Phil Foden.

Career stagnation and the need for a new challenge

Phil Foden managed to score only 10 goals in the 2025-26 season, which is not the expected result for a player of his caliber. Most regretfully, due to this decline, he was left out of the England national team's World Cup squad. Cascarino described the player's current situation as a "movement in the opposite direction."

"Phil Foden started his career as a young talent and gradually broke into the starting lineup. But now everything is reversing — he has gone from a starter to a substitute. For a player of his age, playing every week and proving himself is crucial. An ambitious club like Aston Villa can bring back that passion," says Cascarino.

Although leaving Manchester City, where he grew up, may be emotionally difficult for Phil Foden, it could become a necessity for professional growth. If the situation does not improve under the current management, moving to another strong Premier League team is bound to revitalize his career.

So far, neither the Manchester City management nor the player himself has made an official statement regarding a transfer. However, Aston Villa fans on social media have already begun discussing Foden's arrival. If all financial and sporting conditions align, this transfer could become one of the most sensational events of next summer.