Tesla and Intel Collaboration: Experienced Specialist Appointed to Lead Terafab Project

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has taken a significant step toward implementing its massive Terafab project. Gary Szyan, a veteran specialist with 18 years of experience at Intel, will lead this plant designed for the production of semiconductors for space AI and robotics needs. This was reported by ixbt.com. report states.

Gary Szyan announced via his LinkedIn profile that he will begin his role as Director of Terafab starting June 2026. During his tenure at Intel Corporation, he managed a large plant in Arizona and was responsible for preparing chip production sites based on the 18A process technology. He also led mass production processes for 22 and 14 nanometer technologies.

Billion-Dollar Investment and Strategic Goals

The Terafab project is astonishing the tech world with its scale. According to Tesla, an initial investment of $55 billion is planned for the first phase. If all stages are fully completed, the total investment could reach $119 billion. In exchange for such massive funding, Tesla aims to create its own independent semiconductor base.

The plant will serve not only Tesla products but also space technologies. According to the plan, nearly 80 percent of the products will be directed toward orbital data centers. This reflects Elon Musk's ambitions regarding space colonization and the expansion of global AI networks.

The Intel and Tesla Alliance

In this project, Intel serves as the primary partner for Tesla. Chips are expected to be produced at the Terafab plant based on Intel's most advanced 14A process technology. Intel executive Lip-Bu Tan emphasized high hopes for this collaboration, noting that semiconductor production is currently failing to keep up with the demand generated by AI.

Tesla is also pursuing an aggressive policy regarding personnel. Previously, reports emerged that the company was poaching leading engineers from Taiwan's TSMC giant. Gary Szyan's appointment is expected to further strengthen the ties between Intel and Tesla and facilitate the coordination of the complex project's technical aspects.

The Terafab plant is planned to start producing its first processors as early as 2026. This has indirect significance even for rapidly developing countries like Uzbekistan, as an increase in supply in the global chip market will make high-tech devices and AI services more accessible and affordable in the future.