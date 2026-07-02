Mergen Orazov on Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup 2026 Journey

·32·Sport
Mergen Orazov on Uzbekistan's Historic World Cup 2026 Journey

The renowned specialist, former head coach of the Turkmenistan national team, Akhal, and Lithuania's Dainava, and current manager of Arkadag, Mergen Orazov shared his thoughts on the Uzbekistan national team's historic debut at the 2026 World Cup and the overall level of Asian teams. His analytical reflections were Eurasia Football published by the publication.

“Uzbekistan's success has given us all hope”

The Turkmen specialist highly praised the neighboring state for qualifying for the World Cup finals, emphasizing that this result is of great importance for the entire Central Asian region:

“First of all, I want to congratulate the Uzbekistan national team. Reaching such a level shows that great work is being done in the country. Uzbekistan's success has given us all hope – that one day our country can also qualify for the World Cup. Now the most important thing for Uzbekistan is to further consolidate this success and set the goal of regularly qualifying for World Cups”.

Uzbekistan national team results at the 2026 World Cup:

The Uzbekistan national team participated in the world's most prestigious tournament for the first time in its history. Although Fabio Cannavaro and his pupils failed to earn points in the group stage due to a lack of experience, this participation serves as a huge foundation for the future.

Round

Opponent

Head Coach

Score

Result

Round 1

Colombia

Fabio Cannavaro

1:3

Loss

Round 2

Portugal

Fabio Cannavaro

0:5

Loss

Round 3

DR Congo

Fabio Cannavaro

1:3

Loss

Final

Goal difference: 2–11

Group C

0 points

Exited group stage

How should Asian football compete with the giants?

Speaking about the general participation of Asian representatives at the World Cup, Orazov did not view their performance as a failure. In his opinion, at such a high level, many things are decided by small details — the pace of the game, maintaining concentration under pressure, and the quality of utilizing opportunities.

The specialist listed 3 main factors for Asian football to be able to compete regularly with the world leaders:

  • Raising the level of domestic championships: Fundamentally strengthening competition and game speed in local leagues.

  • Practice in top matches: Regularly playing in the highest level international matches against strong opponents.

  • Transfers to Europe: Sharply increasing the number of Asian players playing in Europe's strong championships (Top 5 leagues).

Orazov added that in some matches of the 2026 World Cup, Asian national teams only lacked a bit of luck, but the general development trend is moving in the right direction.

UzbekistanMergen OrazovTurkmenistanDainavaArkadag
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

WC-2026: Who will take the field in today's three matches?WC-2026: Who will take the field in today's three matches?Today, 13:07What is the situation in the World Cup 2026 top scorers race?What is the situation in the World Cup 2026 top scorers race?Today, 12:56Lamine Yamal names three players who impressed him at World Cup 2026Lamine Yamal names three players who impressed him at World Cup 2026Today, 12:48Manchester City Announces Pre-Season Preparation PlanManchester City Announces Pre-Season Preparation PlanToday, 12:41Harry Kane saves England from defeat: Issues emerge in Thomas Tuchel's debutHarry Kane saves England from defeat: Issues emerge in Thomas Tuchel's debutToday, 12:38Lionel Messi and Folarin Balogun: USA National Team Dissatisfied with Referee's DecisionLionel Messi and Folarin Balogun: USA National Team Dissatisfied with Referee's DecisionToday, 12:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret