Pickup Truck Hits Monks in Thailand, Eight Dead

A tragic road accident involving monks occurred in Thailand. According to local media, a pickup truck struck a group of monks, resulting in 8 deaths and leaving another 13 monks with varying degrees of injury.

This was reported by the Thai Enquirer.

The incident took place on July 2 near Huay Sing village in the Muang district. It is reported that the monks were walking to another destination after having lunch at a temple when they were hit by the vehicle.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene immediately and transported the injured to the hospital, where they are currently receiving necessary medical care.

Preliminary reports state that the vehicle was driven by a minor. Some sources suggest the driver may have been an 11-year-old boy, although this information has not yet been officially confirmed by law enforcement agencies.

An investigation into all the details of the incident is currently ongoing.