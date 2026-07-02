Enzo Fernandez is looking for ways to leave Chelsea

·7·Sport
Enzo Fernandez is looking for ways to leave Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez may continue his career at another club. The Argentine footballer's representative, Javier Pastore, clarified the rumors surrounding the player, officially confirming that options to leave the club are currently being explored. This was reported by Marca. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview at an event in Miami, Pastore did not hide the fact that negotiations regarding Fernandez's future are underway. Although no final agreement has been reached with any club yet, the player's agents are analyzing all options to leave Stamford Bridge. This news came as a surprise to Chelsea fans, as Enzo is considered one of the team's most expensive signings.

Recently, Enzo Fernandez's name has been frequently linked with Spanish giants, particularly Real Madrid. Pastore explained the reasons for the player's interest in Madrid and his frequent visits there. According to him, Enzo has close friends in Madrid, including Julian Alvarez, and the city is simply convenient for him to relax and handle business matters.

Real Madrid interest and transfer possibility

"Enzo is currently focused on the national team, but we are exploring his options to leave Chelsea. There is no concrete agreement with any team yet," said Javier Pastore. He emphasized that Madrid is an attractive destination for any footballer and Enzo enjoys spending time there, but this does not mean a transfer is finalized.

Enzo Fernandez's performances for Chelsea are evaluated differently by experts. He stands out for his ability to play in various positions on the pitch. The Argentine footballer sometimes plays as a defensive midfielder and sometimes in a more attacking role, adapting to play closer to leaders like Lionel Messi. His versatile characteristics naturally attract the attention of other top European clubs.

Currently, the player is participating in important competitions with the Argentina national team. According to Pastore, Enzo's mental state is excellent and he is giving his all on the pitch. Despite the uncertainty at the club, he continues to demonstrate his skills on the international stage, which could positively affect his transfer value and reputation.

The Chelsea management has not yet officially responded to these statements. However, if Enzo firmly expresses his desire to leave, it is clear that the London club will demand a large release clause. The development of events is expected to become clearer in the coming months, ahead of the opening of the transfer window.

Enzo FernandezChelseaReal MadridTransferFootball
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