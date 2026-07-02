16 Children Rescued from Being Hidden in One Room

A horrific situation has been uncovered in the US state of Ohio. Sixteen children, kept in a single room in a dilapidated house in the village of Hamden for nearly four years, have been rescued. The Guardian reported this.

It was revealed that all the children, aged from 1.5 to 18 years, belong to one family. They lived in extremely dire conditions; some were unable to speak, and an 18-year-old disabled girl did not even know how to write her own name.

Law enforcement agencies discovered the children during a search conducted for another crime. The parents and two sets of grandparents have been charged with 16 counts of child endangerment.

Some of the rescued children have been hospitalized. Two of them were taken to a medical center in critical condition, with one child placed on a ventilator.

According to investigation data, the family had hidden the children from state supervision for years and did not send them to school. All children are now under state protection, and the investigation is ongoing.