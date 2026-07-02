Tottenham completes most expensive transfer in history: Mateus Fernandes joins London club

London's Tottenham club has made one of the most sensational moves of the summer transfer window. The "Spurs" officially announced the signing of West Ham's talented midfielder Mateus Fernandes. This transfer is also significant as it represents a record expenditure for the club. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, Tottenham's management will pay £85 million for the 21-year-old Portuguese national team member. This amount is recorded as the most expensive purchase in the club's history, breaking the previous record of £65 million paid for Dominic Solanke. The team managed by Roberto De Zerbi succeeded in beating Manchester United in the race for one of the Premier League's most talented young players.

After joining his new team, Mateus Fernandes shared his first impressions. "I am very excited about this new step in my career. Tottenham is a huge club, and my conversation with the head coach was the main factor in my decision to come here. We view football the same way: getting on the pitch, fighting with all our strength, and winning every game," the Portuguese midfielder noted.

Trust from De Zerbi and club management

Team head coach Roberto De Zerbi highly praised Fernandes' transfer. According to him, Mateus' ball-handling skills and on-field intelligence fit perfectly with the team's style of play. The coach expressed confidence that the player's ability to play under pressure and his Premier League experience will bring great benefit to Tottenham.

Club sporting director Johan Lange also has high hopes for Fernandes' future. In his opinion, the player's work ethic and mentality can make him not only a key player today but a future leader of the team. This transfer indicates that Tottenham is aiming for high goals this season.

The next record: Sandro Tonali on the way

Interestingly, the record set by Mateus Fernandes may not last long. According to reports, Tottenham has also reached an agreement for the transfer of Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Italian star's transfer is expected to cost the London club a total of £100 million.

If the Sandro Tonali transfer is finalized, he will surpass Fernandes to become the most expensive player in the club's history. Tottenham's management continues to strengthen the squad with world-class performers to secure a Champions League spot and compete for trophies. Such major transfers show how serious the London team's ambitions are for the new season.