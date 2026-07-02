Tesla Introduces Driver Identity Verification: FSD Activation Changes

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla has decided to further tighten the rules for using its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. Now, before activating the advanced autopilot functions, the driver's identity will be verified using an in-cabin camera. This measure is aimed at ensuring safety and controlling that only authorized persons use the system. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, if the on-board computer cannot confirm that the driver's face matches the registered profile in the system, the FSD function will be blocked. In this case, an error message will appear in the Tesla mobile app. This update restricts the use of the complex autopilot system by unauthorized persons or those without the right to drive the vehicle.

A New Stage of Safety and Control

Tesla continues to constantly improve the FSD system. This technology allows the car to move independently in complex urban conditions, including navigating intersections, making turns, and obeying traffic light signals. However, the system is not fully autonomous and requires constant attention from the driver.

The new identification system serves to increase driver responsibility. Previously, the FSD system only monitored whether the driver's gaze was on the road; now it also identifies exactly who is behind the wheel. This is particularly important for companies that rent out Tesla cars or families with multiple users.

Subscription System and Technological Capabilities

As a reminder, Tesla recently changed its FSD sales model, moving to a full subscription system. Now users can make monthly payments for this function, making the technology more accessible. The identification process also helps protect the rights of the subscribed user.

FSD system capabilities include:

Enhanced visualization of the environment;

Complex navigation within the city;

Accurate recognition of road signs and markings;

Rapid decision-making in emergency situations.

Considering the growing interest in Tesla cars in the Uzbekistan market, these updates are also relevant for local drivers. This function, introduced via a software update, encourages drivers to remain alert and not forget their personal responsibility when controlling the vehicle.

In conclusion, this step by Tesla is an important milestone in regulating autonomous driving technologies. Along with technological superiority, the company aims to strictly control compliance with road safety rules.