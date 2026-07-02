Ismael Saibari chooses an unexpected number at Bayern: There is a sad reason behind it

Moroccan international Ismael Saibari, who joined Bayern Munich with great fanfare, has chosen a unique number at his new club. The player will wear the number 34 shirt at the Allianz Arena. This choice is not a simple coincidence, but a symbol of respect for one of the most touching and tragic events in the football world. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the former PSV star chose this number in honor of his close friend, former Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri. Nouri collapsed on the pitch during a friendly match against Werder Bremen in 2017 and was forced to end his professional career early due to severe brain damage.

Explaining his decision, Ismael Saibari did not hide the fact that his friend's fate still shakes him. "He survived, but he hasn't been able to move independently since then. By wearing the number 34, I want to support him; it was the last number of his career," the Moroccan footballer emphasized. Such noble gestures are becoming a tradition in European football, as many players choose this specific number to keep Nouri's memory alive on the pitch.

The new owner of a historic number

In Bayern's history, the number 34 was usually reserved for young talents and reserve players. At the Säbener Straße headquarters, this number was considered the first step toward breaking into the first team. Previously, players such as Sandro Wagner, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, and Marco Friedl wore this number. However, the situation with Saibari is fundamentally different.

The Moroccan midfielder was transferred to Munich for 50 million euros and is expected to be an important part of the first team under Vincent Kompany. This will take the prestige of the number 34 in the Bundesliga to a new level. The club's sporting director, Christoph Freund, highly praised the player's potential, noting that his winning mentality is very necessary for the team.

Ismael Saibari joined Bayern at the peak of his career. In addition to winning the Dutch championship three times in a row with PSV, he proved himself as the top scorer for the Moroccan national team at the 2026 World Cup. His versatility and aggressive style of play on the pitch will undoubtedly please the Munich fans.

The new member of the German giant also has Champions League experience, which will serve to increase the team's attacking potential. Fans will now follow not only his goals but also a strong-willed athlete who takes the field in every game in memory of his friend.