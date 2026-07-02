The 'Portuguese Fairy Tale' of Uzbek Football: Talents Heading to Braga

Time is proving that the success of the Uzbekistan youth national team at the Asian Championship and the World Cup was no coincidence. A new generation of Uzbek football is shining not only in the local Super League but also in the eyes of top European scouts.

The boldest and most revolutionary proof of this is the signing of Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov by one of Portugal's grand clubs — Braga So, what strategic steps lie behind this transfer, and what awaits our boys in Europe? We discuss this below.

1. Age limits and waiting strategy: How were FIFA rules overcome?

It is known that European agents had been interested in our boys for a long time. However, according to FIFA's strict regulations, international transfers of players under 18 are prohibited. The Portuguese acted very patiently and professionally in this regard:

Preparation phase: The players visited Portugal in the winter to familiarize themselves with the club's infrastructure. This was the first step for their mental adaptation.

Match practice: During the waiting period, the boys didn't just sit idle in Uzbekistan. Sayfiddin Sodiqov breathed the air of the Super League with Andijon, and Sadriddin Hasanov with Bunyodkor, preparing physically for adult football.

Timing: Both players turned 18 in May and June of this year, and the expected 'green light' was given.

2. Why Braga specifically?

Braga is considered one of the clubs with the strongest systems in European football for discovering talents, polishing them, and selling them to global giants for high fees.

It is a very wise and safe step that our players joined Braga U23 (under 23) team instead of the main squad directly. The reason is that the speed, physical duels, and tactical requirements in European football differ fundamentally from our Super League. The U23 team serves as the most optimal 'bridge' for our boys to adapt to the foundations of European football.

3. One-year contract: Opportunity or risk?

The club signed a 1-year contract with the Uzbek players. This period may seem short from the outside, but it is an internal rule of European football:

Security for the club: The Portuguese want to see in practice how the players handle themselves in official matches (under pressure) and to what extent they can adapt to the European environment.

Maximum motivation for players: The 1-year term prevents the boys from falling into a comfort zone. They are forced to work with 200% effort in every training session to get the contract extended or secure better financial terms.

4. Tactical advantages of the players

Both of our players play in the most valuable positions required by modern football:

Sayfiddin Sodiqov — as a winger, he is well-developed in terms of speed and dribbling at the Odil Junior and Andijon schools.

Sadriddin Hasanov — an attacking winger. Growing up in the Bunyodkor system, this lad was remembered by many at the youth World Cup for his deceptive moves and unexpected shots. In modern football, the demand for wingers is always high.

Conclusion

The move of Sadriddin Hasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov to Portugal opens a new page not only in their personal careers but in the entire export of Uzbek football. If our boys can prove themselves within this year, Braga will start paying more serious attention to the Central Asian market through them.

Now everything is in the boys' hands. European football loves not just talent, but iron discipline and hard work. Good luck, boys!