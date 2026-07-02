Infantino sends poignant message to Uzbekistan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has specifically recognized the historic debut of the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup.

On his official page, he emphasized that our national team has proven to the entire world that big dreams can come true, and wished them luck in future competitions.

"You proved that big dreams can come true"

The FIFA chief described Uzbekistan's first-ever participation in the World Cup as a monumental event for the country's football.

"You have proven to the whole world and to the people of your own country that any big dream can be realized," Infantino wrote.

The Uzbekistan national team's qualification for the World Cup is a historic achievement that millions of fans have awaited for years.

Witnessed the first goal at the stadium

Gianni Infantino also recalled witnessing Uzbekistan's first goal at the World Cup firsthand at the stadium.

"Because I saw your first goal at the FIFA World Cup with my own eyes at the stadium, I know very well the excitement you and the fans experienced at that moment," he said.

This goal opened a special chapter in the history of national football, bringing unforgettable emotions to the entire country.

Historic experience will provide a great boost

The FIFA President expressed confidence that Uzbekistan's participation in the World Cup would not be limited to the results of a single tournament.

In his view, the experience gained at the World Cup will serve to further popularize and develop football in the country.

"I am confident that this historic experience will provide a great boost to the further development of football in Uzbekistan," Infantino wrote.

"I wish you luck in the future"

At the conclusion of his message, Gianni Infantino wished the Uzbekistan national team success in future competitions.

"I wish you luck in the future!" said the FIFA President.

These words from the FIFA chief demonstrate that Uzbekistan's historic debut has been highly valued by the international football community.