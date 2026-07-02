Promise of Cheap Medicine: Nearly 63.5 Million Soums Fine Recovered from Defendant

·19·Society
Promise of Cheap Medicine: Nearly 63.5 Million Soums Fine Recovered from Defendant

A fine imposed on an individual who fraudulently obtained a large sum of money by promising to provide pharmaceutical products at low prices has been fully recovered.

It was revealed that the debtor, B.A., gained the trust of the victim, A.X., claiming he could deliver medicines from abroad at a cheap price. Through this scheme, he defrauded the victim of 46,000 US dollars.

During the criminal proceedings, the material damage caused was fully compensated. Additionally, the court imposed a fine on B.A. equivalent to 210.5 times the basic calculating amount.

Once the enforcement document reached the executor of the Yangikorgon district department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, state executors carried out enforcement actions in accordance with the law. As a result of these measures, the court-ordered fine of nearly 63.5 million soums was fully recovered for the state treasury.

Following this, the enforcement document was officially closed.

For crimes related to fraud, not only compensating the damage caused but also the timely and full execution of court-imposed penalties is one of the essential requirements of the law.

YangikorgonB.A.
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Raids Begin in Tashkent to Clear Bus LanesRaids Begin in Tashkent to Clear Bus Lanes05.06, 22:28Father Evading Alimony Found Inside a TandoorFather Evading Alimony Found Inside a Tandoor05.06, 21:42“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez Streets“MAN” Truck on Wanted List Found Driving with Different License Plates in Termez Streets05.06, 20:27Clarity Brought to Case Behind Donkey Meat TradeClarity Brought to Case Behind Donkey Meat Trade05.06, 15:0015 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards Passengers15 Days of Administrative Detention for Indecent Behavior Towards Passengers05.06, 14:48Body of Young Man Who Drowned in Chodaksoy Found After Week-Long SearchBody of Young Man Who Drowned in Chodaksoy Found After Week-Long Search05.06, 14:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

PUBG Acquaintance Ends in Marriage
PUBG Acquaintance Ends in Marriage
Four-Legged Baby Born in Surxondaryo Region
Four-Legged Baby Born in Surxondaryo Region
Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul
Direct Bus Service Launched from Tashkent to Issyk-Kul
4,000-Year-Old Mysterious Surgical Traces Found in Uzbekistan
4,000-Year-Old Mysterious Surgical Traces Found in Uzbekistan
Young Man Steals from Apartment in Tashkent While Owners Slept
Young Man Steals from Apartment in Tashkent While Owners Slept
What Charges Were Filed Against Uzbeks Involved in Street Racing in the US?
What Charges Were Filed Against Uzbeks Involved in Street Racing in the US?
Young Man Sentenced for Attempted Kidnapping of 17-Year-Old Girl in Damas Van
Young Man Sentenced for Attempted Kidnapping of 17-Year-Old Girl in Damas Van
Power Outages in 5 Districts of Tashkent Affected Metro Operations
Power Outages in 5 Districts of Tashkent Affected Metro Operations