Promise of Cheap Medicine: Nearly 63.5 Million Soums Fine Recovered from Defendant

A fine imposed on an individual who fraudulently obtained a large sum of money by promising to provide pharmaceutical products at low prices has been fully recovered.

It was revealed that the debtor, B.A., gained the trust of the victim, A.X., claiming he could deliver medicines from abroad at a cheap price. Through this scheme, he defrauded the victim of 46,000 US dollars.

During the criminal proceedings, the material damage caused was fully compensated. Additionally, the court imposed a fine on B.A. equivalent to 210.5 times the basic calculating amount.

Once the enforcement document reached the executor of the Yangikorgon district department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, state executors carried out enforcement actions in accordance with the law. As a result of these measures, the court-ordered fine of nearly 63.5 million soums was fully recovered for the state treasury.

Following this, the enforcement document was officially closed.

For crimes related to fraud, not only compensating the damage caused but also the timely and full execution of court-imposed penalties is one of the essential requirements of the law.