Commodore introduces Callback 8020 smartphone without social networks

·41·Technology
Commodore introduces Callback 8020 smartphone without social networks

The Commodore brand, which holds a unique place in the world of technology, has opened pre-orders for the Callback 8020 flip smartphone, designed for users tired of digital dependency. This device aims to protect the user from distracting social networks and endless notifications while maintaining the functionality of modern smartphones. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the Callback 8020 model is positioned as an "antisocial" smartphone. The manufacturers have blocked web browsers and social network apps at the system level. This allows the user to use only the most essential communication tools and step away from the virtual world to focus on real life.

Regarding the technical aspects, it is based on the MediaTek Helio G81 processor. The smartphone is equipped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Additionally, to provide convenience for users, a 32 GB microSD card is included in the package. For the software, the Sailfish OS operating system was chosen, which is not well-known to many but operates stably.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The Callback 8020 has compact dimensions and is equipped with two displays: the main internal screen is a 3.25-inch IPS panel, while a 1.77-inch auxiliary display is located on the exterior. Through this external screen, one can check the time or monitor incoming calls without opening the phone. Another notable feature of the smartphone is its 48 MP main camera, which is a quite high indicator for this type of compact device.

The list of the device's unique features is as follows:

  • MediaTek Helio G81 chipset;
  • 4 GB RAM and 64 GB permanent storage;
  • 48 MP main camera;
  • Removable battery with 1550 mAh capacity;
  • Charging capability via USB-C port.
It is worth noting that although social networks are banned, users can install other necessary apps as APK files. This does not turn the smartphone into a completely "dumb" phone, but rather limits distracting factors. Considering that the "digital detox" trend has been emerging in the Uzbekistan market in recent years, such devices will undoubtedly find their buyers.

Price and sales terms

Currently, a special price of 350 dollars has been set for those pre-ordering the Commodore Callback 8020. Later, the price is expected to rise to 400 dollars. Interestingly, the manufacturer initially planned to sell this model for 500 dollars, but the pricing policy was eventually softened.

The smartphone package has a rich content that is rarely found today: the phone itself, a USB-C cable, a removable battery, and an additional memory card. At a time when modern flagships are even abandoning the charging adapter, Commodore's approach may be ideal for those who miss classic devices.

CommodoreCallback 8020SmartphoneTechnologySailfish OS
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