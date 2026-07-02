Major Changes in Lucid Motors Leadership: Company Shifts to New Strategy

Lucid Motors, one of the major players in the electric vehicle market, is implementing serious reforms in its management system. As part of the structural changes initiated under the leadership of the new CEO Silvio Napoli, it has been announced that CFO Taoufiq Boussaid will leave his position. This decision comes as the company seeks to optimize costs and adapt to market demands. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news provides.

Since Silvio Napoli took over the company's management, he has aimed to simplify the structure of Lucid Motors and increase efficiency. According to ixbt.com, the company has hired not only a new CFO but also new senior executives for technology, customer relations, digital technology, and transformation. At the same time, Napoli decided to halve the number of executives reporting directly to him.

Workforce and Production Cuts

This turnover of personnel follows wide-scale cuts at the company. Last month, Lucid Motors announced it would lay off hundreds of employees. The cancellation of the second shift at the Arizona plant is also planned. Such measures will allow the company to save approximately 158 million dollars per year.

The company's financial situation and market position are currently in a somewhat complex state. Having made grand promises when going public in 2021, Lucid Motors has not yet found the expected large market for its luxury sedans and SUV models. In the second quarter of this year, the company delivered 3,953 vehicles, which is slightly higher than last year's figure, but did not fully justify the hopes for the Gravity SUV model.

Future Plans and New Models

Despite the challenges, Lucid Motors has not abandoned its plans to enter the mass market. The company is preparing to introduce a compact SUV model called Cosmos in the near future. Expected to be priced around 50,000 dollars, this model could become the company's first popular product. This will be a crucial factor in competing with rivals like Tesla and Rivian.

Additionally, Lucid Motors is working on innovative projects. In particular, it plans to launch a luxury robotaxi service in collaboration with the autonomous technology company Nuro and Uber. This service is expected to start operating in San Francisco by the end of this year and in Houston in 2027.

Silvio Napoli emphasized that all changes are aimed at making the company more competitive. "We are simplifying the organization, strengthening leadership, and focusing on our core priorities — customers, quality, and innovation," he noted in his statement. The new team aims to transform Lucid Motors and bring it to a leading position in the electric vehicle market.