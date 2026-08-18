Barcelona Announce Rodri Signing

Spanish club Barcelona have officially announced a landmark transfer, confirming that they have signed Manchester City midfielder Rodri. According to Goal.com, the Catalan club unveiled the world champion’s transfer in a distinctive way on its social media accounts, presenting him as the player set to fundamentally transform the midfield of head coach Hansi Flick’s team. Goal.com reports .

The deal, which became one of the most talked-about events of the transfer window, was not completed easily. Barcelona’s management had to engage in a fierce battle with their historic rivals Real Madrid for the Spanish midfielder. However, after intense negotiations, the Catalans succeeded in securing their primary transfer target, and the player is opening a new chapter in Catalonia.

Record-Breaking Financial Agreement

Barcelona committed significant financial resources to reach an agreement with Manchester City. According to sources, the player’s total transfer fee amounts to €76.5 million. After the English champions rejected two previous offers, the parties agreed on a guaranteed fixed payment of €60 million.

Under the terms of the contract, a further €11.5 million in bonuses has been set as achievable performance-related payments for both clubs. In addition, another €5 million is linked to the player’s individual achievements and team trophies won with the Catalan club.

A Winning Tradition and a Return to Spain

This transfer also represents a homecoming of sorts for Rodri. Before joining Manchester City, the midfielder made his name in the Spanish capital with Atlético Madrid, after which he achieved tremendous success in the Premier League and on the European stage. Rodri arrives at Barcelona with a remarkable collection of titles and achievements rarely seen in the history of world football.

In addition to his club successes in England, he has been one of the key figures behind the Spanish national team’s victories in recent years. Winning Euro 2024, receiving the prestigious Ballon d’Or and triumphing at the 2026 World Cup show that he has reached the highest point of his career.