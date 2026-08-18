Rodri says why he chose Barcelona over Real Madrid

The current Ballon d'Or holder, Rodrigo Hernández, has officially become a Barcelona player and revealed the reasons behind his decision to join the Catalan club. The experienced midfielder, who won 13 trophies with Manchester City, has signed a contract until 2030 and successfully passed his medical. The transfer caused a major stir in European football, as the player's services had also attracted serious interest from Real Madrid, the main rival. Goal.com reports it.

According to Goal.com, the Spanish player, who was officially presented after lengthy negotiations, admitted that the transfer process had been difficult. He emphasized that leaving Manchester City was a tough decision, saying the English club had given him a great deal and that he would always be grateful. He also thanked Manchester City's management for helping complete the transfer.

The Madrid offer and his main priority

At the press conference, Rodri did not hide the fact that he had also received a serious offer from the capital club. However, he said that the Catalan club had always been his main priority.philosophy and values in understanding football had always made it a global benchmark for him, the midfielder emphasized, adding that he had openly told the club's management that it was his first choice.

At his new club, he has set himself the ambitious goal of maintaining Barcelona's dominance in La Liga and taking the team to a new level in European competitions under head coach Hansi Flick. Rodri admitted that the German coach's bold tactical ideas were highly appealing and added that they had held positive conversations.

Physical condition and young talents

The player also discussed his physical condition after recently undergoing back surgery, saying it had been a routine procedure and that he was now fully ready to return to the pitch. He did not hide his admiration foryoung stars, particularly Lamine Yamal's remarkable development and performances.

Rodri said he was ready to share his vast experience with the young squad and help the team win the Champions League trophy, its main objective this season.