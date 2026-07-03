«Navbahor» beats «Bashakshehir» 4-2 in Turkey

·1·Sport
«Navbahor» beats «Bashakshehir» 4-2 in Turkey

Namangan's «Navbahor» club, currently holding its summer training camp in Turkey, achieved a significant victory in its latest friendly match.

The Namangan side defeated Istanbul's «Bashakshehir» 4-2 in an exciting encounter featuring six goals.

Two goals each from Norchayev and Jiyanov

Husayn Norchayev and Ruslan Jiyanov became the main heroes of «Navbahor»'s victory.

Both players scored twice, recording a brace each.

Thus, the Namangan team concluded its second friendly match in Turkey with a convincing result.

Uzbek players did not take the field

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan national team members Eldor Shomurodov and Abbos Fayzullayev also play for «Bashakshehir».

However, as both players, who participated in the World Cup, are currently in Uzbekistan, they did not take part in this match.

«Navbahor»'s victory over one of Turkey's prominent clubs has provided a morale boost to the team's fans ahead of the new season.

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