Ten Hag Becomes Leading Candidate for Netherlands National Team

·50·Sport
Ten Hag Becomes Leading Candidate for Netherlands National Team

Former Manchester United and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag could replace Ronald Koeman as the manager of the Netherlands national team.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the 55-year-old specialist is one of the primary candidates being considered by the country's football association.

Ten Hag's candidacy is under consideration

The Royal Dutch Football Association has begun the search for a new head coach.

According to the source, Erik ten Hag is on the list of specialists who could take over the national team.

He is renowned for his successful tenure at Ajax and his experience in the English and German leagues.

Arne Slot is also a contender

Another leading candidate for the Netherlands head coach position is former Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Thus, the federation currently has two prominent Dutch specialists on its radar:

  • Erik ten Hag;

  • Arne Slot.

No official decision has been announced yet regarding which coach will be given priority.

Koeman leaves his post on July 31

The Dutch football association officially announced on July 1 that Ronald Koeman's contract will expire on July 31.

The current manager will step down once the agreement term ends.

Following this, the 'Oranje' are expected to prepare for the next tournaments under a new head coach.

Ten Hag's last position was at Bayer

Erik ten Hag most recently worked at Bayer Leverkusen.

He managed the team from July to September 2025. However, the specialist's tenure in Germany did not last long.

Under Ten Hag's leadership, Bayer played only three official matches.

Who will the Netherlands choose?

The Dutch football association faces an important choice.

Ten Hag proved his deep knowledge of the Dutch football system through his time at Ajax. Arne Slot is known for his attacking style and modern tactical views.

The main question now is: will Ten Hag start a new era for the Netherlands national team, or will the federation choose Arne Slot?

Erik ten HagArne SlotNetherlandsKNVBFootball
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