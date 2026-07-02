Uzbekistan Referees to Officiate Paraguay vs France Match

·65·Sport
Uzbekistan Referees to Officiate Paraguay vs France Match

A refereeing team led by Uzbek FIFA referee Ilgiz Tantashev has been appointed to the match between Paraguay and France in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Tantashev will be assisted by assistant referees Andrey Sapenko and Timur Gaynullin. Thus, Uzbek referees will also be officiating in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The match will take place on July 4 in Philadelphia, USA. The game coincides with the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of US independence.

For this reason, high-ranking state officials of the country are also expected to visit the stadium.

ParaguayFranceIlgiz TantashevAndrey SapenkoTimur GaynullinWorld Cup
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