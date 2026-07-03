Anthropic May Develop Custom AI Chips With Samsung

Anthropic, one of the leading startups in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), is taking a significant step toward ensuring its hardware independence. According to The Information, the company is currently in talks with South Korean tech giant Samsung to jointly produce a new generation of chips. This strategic move is aimed at solving the chip shortage problem in the industry and reducing dependence on major suppliers like NVIDIA. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

So far, Anthropic has not reached a final decision regarding the technical specifications of the new processor, how it will be deployed in servers, or exactly which computing tasks it will perform. Nevertheless, the establishment of ties with Samsung indicates the company's serious ambition to create its own technological ecosystem. In a comment to TechCrunch, Anthropic representatives emphasized that a diversified hardware base, including chips from Google, Amazon, and NVIDIA, will remain a priority for the company.

Competition and Market Conjuncture

This initiative by Anthropic may be a response to recent projects undertaken by its main competitor, OpenAI. As a reminder, last week OpenAI announced the development of its own chip called "Jalapeño" in collaboration with Broadcom. This chip is expected to outperform competitors in energy efficiency. Therefore, Anthropic is also seeking its own solutions to avoid falling behind in the race.

Currently, NVIDIA is the absolute leader of the chip industry, but many AI companies are striving to create unique hardware for their specific computing tasks. Google and Amazon already offer custom-designed TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) chips within their cloud services. Anthropic intends to strengthen its position by collaborating with Samsung in this direction.

The Role of Samsung

Samsung is not just a manufacturer but an important strategic partner in the AI chip market. It already supplies chips for NVIDIA and currently uses NVIDIA software in its own production processes. According to reports, the two companies are working on building an AI chip factory in South Korea. Samsung has also held negotiations with Google regarding chip production.

For Uzbek users and the local IT sector, such news signifies a new stage in the global technological race. The speed and efficiency of AI models (such as Claude) directly depend on these chips. If the collaboration between Anthropic and Samsung is successful, it could lead to AI services becoming cheaper and more accessible in the future.

In conclusion, Anthropic's plan to create its own chips is not only a technical necessity but a step toward strategic independence. Working with an experienced partner like Samsung will help the company find its place in a market dominated by NVIDIA. Although the exact timelines and technical details of the project have not yet been disclosed, this partnership is expected to completely transform AI infrastructure in the coming years.