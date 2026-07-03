The Cost of AI: Are Google and Amazon Failing Their Environmental Promises?

The rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies is causing not only a digital revolution but also a serious ecological crisis. Recent sustainability reports released by global tech giants Google and Amazon show that the race to implement AI has sharply increased the amount of harmful environmental emissions. This is reported by Techcrunch.com news reports.

According to the report data, Google's total carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 25 percent compared to last year. For Amazon, this figure stands at 16 percent. Both companies had promised to reach net-zero emissions in the coming years, but the massive energy and water requirements of new technologies are calling these goals into question.

Data Centers and Energy Consumption

Although the companies did not directly blame AI for the increase in emissions in their reports, indirect evidence points exactly to that. Google and Amazon have admitted that energy consumption to support AI systems has increased significantly over the past year. Even though companies like Google invest in renewable energy sources, they are forced to rely on natural gas power plants to power AI capacities.

The main problem is related to so-called "Scope 3" emissions. This category includes goods and services that the company does not directly control but are necessary for its operations. For example, purchasing powerful GPU (graphics processors) required for AI and building massive data centers are among them. Google's such emissions have doubled compared to the 2019 figures.

Amazon's situation appears even more complex. The company announced that by 2025, it has launched more data center capacities globally than any other company. In the fourth quarter alone, more than 1.2 GW of capacity was added. Such expansion makes it difficult for the company to fulfill its environmental obligations, as newly constructed facilities require vast amounts of energy.

Ecological Balance and Future Prospects

Interestingly, both companies included several pages of information in their reports about the potential environmental benefits of AI. They emphasize that AI can help fight climate change, but current figures show the opposite for now. Experts believe that tech giants will need to seriously rethink their business models.

This trend is also of great importance for developing countries like Uzbekistan. The increasing ecological footprint of global tech companies affects the global climate. At the same time, it means that attention must be paid to energy efficiency when implementing digitalization and AI technologies in our country. In the future, the following factors are expected to play a decisive role:

Transitioning data centers entirely to green energy;

Increasing the energy efficiency of GPU and other hardware;

Investing in carbon capture technologies;

Reducing computing power by optimizing AI algorithms.

In conclusion, the AI race is not just a battle over algorithms and speed, but also a great test for our planet's resources. The problems faced by leaders like Google and Amazon serve as a serious warning for the entire technology world.