Ilgiz Tantashev appointed for major World Cup 2026 playoff match

·33·Sport
Ilgiz Tantashev appointed for major World Cup 2026 playoff match

Uzbekistan FIFA referee Ilgiz Tantashev will officiate one of the key matches of the 2026 World Cup.

It has been officially announced that the refereeing team led by him will officiate the Round of 16 clash between Paraguay and France.

A responsible task for the Uzbek referee

Ilgiz Tantashev will serve as the main referee in this match.

He will be assisted by Andrey Sapenko and Timur Gaynullin as assistant referees.

The appointment of an Uzbek refereeing team to the World Cup knockout stage is a significant recognition for the country's football.

When and where will the match take place?

The clash between the national teams of Paraguay and France will take place on July 4 in Philadelphia, USA.

The winner of this match will advance to the World Cup quarter-finals.

High-profile guests expected at the stadium

The game coincides with the celebrations organized for the 250th anniversary of US independence.

Therefore, high-ranking US government officials are expected to visit the stadium to watch the match.

The appointment of Ilgiz Tantashev's team to a match under such great attention is another confirmation of international trust in Uzbek referees.

Ilgiz TantashevParaguayFrance
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