Meta Introduces Pocket App for Creating Games Using AI

Meta, one of the world's largest tech giants, has announced its new AI-powered project — the Pocket app. This platform allows users to create small interactive apps and games using simple text prompts without complex programming code. This step is a key part of Meta's strategy to integrate AI into daily entertainment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com report says.

The Pocket app is the result of the work of the Gizmo platform team, which was acquired by Meta earlier this year. Interactive experiences created within the app are called "gizmos". Users can not only bring their own ideas to life but also browse and try out a feed of games and mini-apps created by other creators. This turns the platform into a unique social gaming hub.

Famous insider and software engineer Alessandro Paluzzi was among the first to notice the app's appearance on the Google Play store. According to data from the analytical company Appfigures, Pocket was actually uploaded to the App Store and Google Play platforms at the end of June, but the company had not officially announced it to the general public. This suggests that Meta has been keeping the project in a testing phase so far.

The harmony of AI and creativity

The interface and functional capabilities of the Pocket app are very similar to the Gizmo app. The user describes in writing what kind of game or interactive page is needed, and Meta AI algorithms generate the finished product based on this description. This technology significantly lowers the barrier to entry in the gaming industry, allowing every smartphone owner to feel like a developer or designer.

Meta has recently been actively working on popularizing AI-based creative tools. The company previously implemented projects such as image generation via Meta AI, video generation using the Vibes app, and adding intelligent functions to the Edits video editor. Pocket is a logical continuation of this ecosystem, now allowing users to move from static content to interactive content.

Such apps are undoubtedly interesting for users in Uzbekistan. While the audience for mobile games and social networks is expanding in our country, creative tools that do not require complex knowledge could become popular among young people. Although Meta has not yet given an official comment on Pocket, the fact that the Gizmo app was downloaded more than 600,000 times and liked by 98 percent of users indicates a bright future for the new project.