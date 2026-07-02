Spain vs Austria in the play-offs: live text commentary

·2·Sport
Spain vs Austria in the play-offs: live text commentary

Spain and Austria will face off in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The match, taking place at the stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, will start on the night of July 3 to July 4 at 00:00 Uzbekistan time.

We will provide live text coverage of goals, dangerous attacks, shots, referee decisions, cards, and substitutions on our website.

Spain starts the match in a 4-1-2-3 formation.

Spain's starting lineup:

• Goalkeeper: Unai Simon
• Defenders: Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Emery Laporte, Marc Cucurella
• Midfielders: Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri
• Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena

Austria will play in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Austria's starting lineup:

• Goalkeeper: Alexander Schlager
• Defenders: Konrad Laimer, David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch
• Midfielders: Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Zeyveld, Marcel Sabitzer, Patrick Wimmer, Romano Schmid
• Forward: Michael Gregoritsch

The page will be updated regularly as the match begins. Follow all the key moments with us.

Live text commentary

Live reportLIVE
23:50
Starting lineups for this match have been announced.
23:49
Glenn Nyberg will referee today's match.
23:47
Welcome to our live text commentary. We will try to cover all the action on the pitch in detail. Only a few minutes remain until kick-off.
SpainAustriaLamine YamalDavid AlabaPedriMarcel Sabitzer
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