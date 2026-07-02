Intel Expands iGPU Capabilities: Panther Lake Chips Can Occupy Almost All RAM

·5·Technology
Intel Expands iGPU Capabilities: Panther Lake Chips Can Occupy Almost All RAM

Intel has introduced a revolutionary update for the Intel Arc integrated graphics cores (iGPU) in its next-generation Panther Lake processors. Now, these graphics systems can utilize almost all of the computer's RAM when necessary. This technological step is expected to open a new chapter in increasing the graphical performance of laptops and compact systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The latest driver update released by the company has fundamentally changed the system resource allocation algorithms. According to ixbt.com, with the new settings, the integrated graphics processor can reserve up to 93 percent of the system RAM for its needs. This is an unprecedented figure, as the amount of memory allocated to iGPUs was typically strictly limited.

New Approach to Resource Allocation

Intel specialists explained this capability using a system with 64 GB of RAM as an example. In such a configuration, the Intel Arc graphics core can utilize up to 59.5 GB of memory. While laptops with 128 GB of RAM are rare on the market, 64 GB models are plentiful, and this update is highly significant for them.

It is worth noting that such a large amount of video memory is not required for ordinary computer games. Modern games are usually limited to 8-16 GB of video memory. However, giving a large portion of RAM to the iGPU can be helpful for other professional tasks.

Practical Significance and Limitations

The main goal of this update is to facilitate processes such as complex calculations, working with large datasets, and training AI models locally on the device. Although the graphics core itself may not have extremely high performance, access to a large amount of memory expands its functionality.

Given that Intel-based laptops are very popular in the Uzbekistan market, this technology will naturally be interesting for local developers and designers. Especially ultrabooks that lack a powerful discrete graphics card but have large amounts of RAM installed will now be capable of performing heavier tasks.

Nevertheless, users are advised to be cautious. Because if the graphics core occupies 93 percent of the system memory, the overall computer performance may decrease due to a lack of resources for the operating system and other applications. Intel engineers recommend activating this function only for specific professional needs.

IntelIntel ArcPanther LakeTechnologyProcessor
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