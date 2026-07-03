Potentially Habitable Planet Found Very Close to Earth

An international group of astronomers exploring the universe has re-examined the characteristics of the exoplanet GJ 3378b, located relatively close to Earth. New data indicates that this celestial body is situated within its star's "habitable zone," theoretically providing conditions for life. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

The planet GJ 3378b is located approximately 25 light-years away from us, which is a very short distance on a cosmic scale. Previously, when the planet was discovered in 2024, its mass was estimated to be 5.3 times that of Earth. With such an indicator, it was classified as a "mini-Neptune" with a dense gas envelope.

However, as reported by ixbt.com, repeated analyses showed that the planet's mass is actually only 2.3 times the mass of Earth. This significantly increases the probability that GJ 3378b is not a gas giant, but a rocky "Super-Earth." Such types of planets are considered the most favorable objects for the formation of life.

Orbit and Energy Balance

Researchers also refined the planet's orbital period around its star. While previous calculations estimated a year to be 25 days, new data shows the planet orbits its sun in 21 days. Despite such a short distance, it has not overheated.

The reason is that GJ 3378b orbits a cool red dwarf star. The planet receives approximately 90 percent of the energy that Earth receives from the Sun. If the planet has a sufficiently dense atmosphere, water could remain in liquid form on its surface. This is a fundamental factor for biological life.

For now, the existence of the planet's atmosphere remains the biggest mystery. Red dwarf stars are characterized by powerful flares and stellar winds. Such activity can erode the protective layer of nearby planets over years.

Future Research and Expectations

Scientists note that GJ 3378b is currently one of the most promising candidates close to the Solar System. However, current technologies are not sufficient to fully uncover its secrets. Precise answers are expected after the 2040s.

Specifically, the Habitable Worlds Observatory planned by NASA will be launched for this exact purpose. This observatory will analyze the atmospheres of nearby exoplanets and search for biosignatures — signs indicating the presence of life.

This news is also of great importance for amateur astronomers and science enthusiasts in Uzbekistan. Finding potential habitats for life in the nearby parts of the universe could fundamentally change human perceptions of our place in the cosmos.