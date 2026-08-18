Conor Gallagher announces he is expecting his first child

Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher and his fiancée, Aine May Kennedy, have announced that they are expecting their first child. Goal.com reported the news. The joyful announcement sparked great interest and warm reactions among the footballer’s fans and the wider football community. Goal.com reports .

The couple shared a special photoshoot on their Instagram accounts to announce the important news. Kennedy posted several photographs taken outdoors and included the results of a pregnancy ultrasound scan. The caption revealed that the baby is expected to be born in January next year.

Congratulations pour in from the football world

Immediately after the announcement, numerous footballers, clubs and friends began sending their heartfelt best wishes. In particular, Tottenham teammates Mikey Moore, Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso left congratulatory comments. Former teammates from Atlético Madrid and Crystal Palace also shared in the couple’s joy.

Notably, Atlético Madrid’s official account also sent its sincere best wishes to the young family. This shows that the footballer has maintained a warm relationship with his former club. The wives and partners of England internationals were also among those who sent their congratulations.

New responsibilities on the pitch and pre-season preparations

Alongside the important changes in his personal life, Conor Gallagher is also focusing closely on his professional career. After joining the team in January, he is preparing for his first full season with Tottenham. The midfielder also discussed adapting to the new system under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Gallagher said that a new environment, new faces and a new style of play are taking shape at the club. During pre-season training, understanding the coach’s demands and speaking the same language on the pitch were the main priorities. The midfielder is now preparing for fatherhood while also being expected to play an important role for Tottenham in the new Premier League season.