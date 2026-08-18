Conor Gallagher announces he is expecting his first child

·2·Sport
Conor Gallagher announces he is expecting his first child

Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher and his fiancée, Aine May Kennedy, have announced that they are expecting their first child. Goal.com reported the news. The joyful announcement sparked great interest and warm reactions among the footballer’s fans and the wider football community. Goal.com reports .

The couple shared a special photoshoot on their Instagram accounts to announce the important news. Kennedy posted several photographs taken outdoors and included the results of a pregnancy ultrasound scan. The caption revealed that the baby is expected to be born in January next year.

Congratulations pour in from the football world

Immediately after the announcement, numerous footballers, clubs and friends began sending their heartfelt best wishes. In particular, Tottenham teammates Mikey Moore, Pedro Porro and Kevin Danso left congratulatory comments. Former teammates from Atlético Madrid and Crystal Palace also shared in the couple’s joy.

Notably, Atlético Madrid’s official account also sent its sincere best wishes to the young family. This shows that the footballer has maintained a warm relationship with his former club. The wives and partners of England internationals were also among those who sent their congratulations.

New responsibilities on the pitch and pre-season preparations

Alongside the important changes in his personal life, Conor Gallagher is also focusing closely on his professional career. After joining the team in January, he is preparing for his first full season with Tottenham. The midfielder also discussed adapting to the new system under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Gallagher said that a new environment, new faces and a new style of play are taking shape at the club. During pre-season training, understanding the coach’s demands and speaking the same language on the pitch were the main priorities. The midfielder is now preparing for fatherhood while also being expected to play an important role for Tottenham in the new Premier League season.

Conor GallagherTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball NewsTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona Announce Rodri SigningBarcelona Announce Rodri SigningToday, 22:37Joe Hart names Manchester City’s biggest challenge after Pep GuardiolaJoe Hart names Manchester City’s biggest challenge after Pep GuardiolaToday, 21:58Manchester City Suffer Major Blow at Start of SeasonManchester City Suffer Major Blow at Start of SeasonToday, 21:56Why has Troy Parrott still not joined a Premier League club?Why has Troy Parrott still not joined a Premier League club?Today, 21:13Changes Expected in Chelsea LeadershipChanges Expected in Chelsea LeadershipToday, 20:31Ronaldo Breaks Instagram Record on Messi’s PostRonaldo Breaks Instagram Record on Messi’s PostToday, 20:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats