Joe Hart names Manchester City’s biggest challenge after Pep Guardiola

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart shared his thoughts on the changes Manchester City can expect after Pep Guardiola’s departure. According to him, the club’s management is not expecting an immediate miracle from new head coach Enzo Maresca, but pressure from the outside will clearly be intense. This was reported by Goal.com.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Joe Hart stressed that Manchester City are entering a transitional period. The club achieved tremendous success under Pep Guardiola in recent years and enjoyed complete dominance in English football. Now, however, the team is taking a step into a new era.

Internal composure and external pressure

According to Hart, Manchester City’s management will not place excessively demanding expectations on the coach ahead of the season. Internally, the team’s capabilities are being assessed realistically, and the natural process of changes within the squad is being properly understood.

“The club are not setting themselves incredibly huge and impossible demands for this season. The management believe there is still plenty of quality and a competitive squad within the team,” Joe Hart stated.

Nevertheless, the former goalkeeper also warned about external pressure. If results do not meet expectations at the start of the season, it will be natural for the media and fans to begin criticizing Enzo Maresca immediately.

Transfers and competition

Manchester City are currently active in the transfer market. The club are negotiating the signing of Lille’s 18-year-old talent Ayyoub Bouaddi and are also interested in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández.

However, the team’s first tests of the season, including a 0–3 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield, sent a serious warning. Arsenal have ended Manchester City’s dominance in recent years, become the main favorites in the Premier League and now face the task of defending their title.