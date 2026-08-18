Apple Changes App Store Commissions and Rules in the European Union

Apple announced a simplified commission fee structure for apps in the European Union to resolve disputes with the European Commission and fully comply with the Digital Markets Act. The changes aim to ease the technology giant’s strict requirements for alternative app stores and payment systems in the region. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, under the new model, Apple has abolished the complex Core Technology Fee based on the number of installations and introduced a single 5% commission for apps distributed outside the App Store or on web pages. Rates for alternative payments and the company’s in-app purchases have also been revised.

New Commission Rates and Financial Terms

Last year, European Union regulators fined Apple 500 million euros for failing to comply with the rules and threatened additional sanctions. The initial approach presented afterward was described by critics as “malicious compliance,” while its excessive complexity sparked protests.

Under the current updated terms, Apple has set the in-app purchase commission at 26%, replacing the standard 30% rate. At the same time, the preferential 15% rate remains available to most developers participating in the Small Business Program, mini-apps and video content partner programs. Apps with auto-renewing subscriptions can also use this benefit after the first year.

Requirements for Alternative App Stores Eased

The commission for apps using alternative payment processors is 20%, while it falls to 10% for participants in special programs. At the same time, developers must remain committed to their chosen payment method for 12 months.

The new rules significantly ease the requirements for developers seeking to launch an alternative app store. Previously, they had to verify millions of downloads in the European Union or prove access to substantial financial resources. Now, they can demonstrate financial stability through alternatives such as public limited company status, financial audits or venture capital funding.