Major Changes in the Super League: Who Left, Who Joined?

·45·Sport
Major Changes in the Super League: Who Left, Who Joined?

Super League matches are about to resume following the break caused by the World Cup.

As teams prepare for the next phase of the season, several clubs have made significant squad changes.

Andijon parts ways with four players

Andijon has terminated the employment contracts of four players simultaneously.

The following players have left the team:

  • Rahimjon Davronov;

  • Jamshid Boltaboyev;

  • Ibrohim Yo‘ldoshev;

  • Igor Golban.

Rahimjon Davronov quickly found a new team. Qo‘qon-1912 officially announced the goalkeeper's transfer.

Changes at Navbahor as well

Namangan's Navbahor has parted ways with Katulondi Kati and Sherzod G‘ulomjonov.

Meanwhile, the 'Falcons' have strengthened their squad with a new player. Joel Kojo has officially joined Navbahor.

Four players leave Dinamo

Major changes were also observed at Samarkand's Dinamo.

The following players have left the club:

  • Ulug‘bek Hoshimov;

  • Til Mavretich;

  • Mahamadu Dembele;

  • Dramane Salu.

When does the Super League resume?

Following the break due to the World Cup, Super League matches will restart on July 16.

Transfers and squad changes in the clubs could seriously impact the balance of power in the second half of the season.

Super LeagueUzbekistan FootballTransfersNavbahorDinamo Samarkand
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