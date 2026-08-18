MLS Season: Nashville SC Secure a Resounding Victory Over Inter Miami

The latest round of Major League Soccer (MLS) matches in North America delivered fans plenty of surprise results and fierce clashes. According to Goal.com, Nashville SC handed Inter Miami a heavy defeat at home in one of the championship's headline fixtures. The result clearly highlighted the teams' current form and ambitions for the season. This is what Goal.com reports .

According to the competition schedule, Nashville SC have been producing some of their most consistent and impressive performances this season. The team have only struggled in matches against Mexico's top clubs in the Leagues Cup. Nevertheless, they have conceded the fewest goals in the MLS Eastern Conference and are clear leaders in goal difference.

A surprise result in the battle between the leaders

Nashville SC's attacking duo of Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar continues to cause headaches for opponents. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are facing a number of problems with match fitness and cohesion. Although Lionel Messi returned to the pitch less than two weeks after his father's death, the team's overall performance has yet to fully recover. Even so, the Argentine star's individual brilliance continues to make the difference.

However, on this occasion, even the experienced player's efforts could not save Inter Miami from defeat. Nashville SC scored unanswered goals and once again proved their Eastern Conference leadership on the pitch. The defeat is certain to pose a serious challenge for the Miami club.

Changes and crises at other clubs

Notable events were also recorded in other matches. San Diego FC, in particular, had faced some difficulties this year after a successful campaign last season. Having posted an impressive result in their debut season in the Western Conference, the team had been at risk of missing the playoffs. However, an important victory over LAFC in the latest round gave the team a new lease of life and improved their quality of play.

At the same time, some teams are going through a crisis. Although the Red Bulls, managed by Michael Bradley, made an excellent start to the season, they are now continuing to drop points because of defensive errors. The situation is also far from smooth at LAFC, where fans have launched protests against head coach Mark Dos Santos on the Change.org platform.