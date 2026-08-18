What is known about Jesse Bisiu after his brilliant Barcelona debut

·9·Sport
What is known about Jesse Bisiu after his brilliant Barcelona debut

Barcelona have added another talented footballer to their youth and long-term development project. Jesse Bisiu immediately attracted the attention of experts and fans after scoring twice in a friendly against Basel and making a significant contribution to his team’s victory. According to AS, the young winger, who was born in Leuven, Belgium, in 2008, is already generating considerable interest at the club. Goal.com reports .

Interesting details behind the transfer

Barcelona’s management and scouting department had begun monitoring the player several months earlier. João Amaral, one of sporting director Deco’s closest assistants, met Club Brugge sporting director Dennis te Kloese in Switzerland and finalized the transfer. According to te Kloese, other teams were also competing for the player, but the Catalan club prevailed in securing his signature.

Barcelona scouts personally watched Bisiu in the UEFA Youth League semi-final against Benfica. Although a minor injury that troubled the player during that match limited his performance, it did not diminish the club officials’ faith in him. As a result, Barcelona completed the transfer for €8 million, despite the player’s market value being below €1 million.

On-field qualities and character

Experts believe Jesse Bisiu possesses the qualities of a classic wide forward produced by Ajax’s academy in Amsterdam. Thanks to his playing style and unique talent, he is quickly finding his place in the team. As AS follows the young player’s first steps in professional football, it has particularly highlighted his calm character.

He quickly became popular in the dressing room thanks to his high self-confidence, lack of arrogance and friendly attitude. Experts believe Bisiu’s distinctive charisma and unique talent—often referred to as the “X factor”—will help him adapt quickly at the Catalan club.

The expected link-up with Lamine Yamal

Alongside the team’s other super talent, Lamine Yamal, Bisiu is expected to become an important part of the club’s new-generation project. They are the same age, and experts have dubbed them the “TikTok generation.” Although Lamine Yamal is still young, he arrived at the team earlier and is expected to offer the newcomer a kind of “big brother” guidance.

Jesse Bisiu’s prolific displays from his first games for Barcelona suggest that competition in the attacking line will intensify in the future. The club’s management is proceeding with strong confidence that the transfer will prove to be a long-term investment that pays off.

BarcelonaJesse BisiuLamine YamalFootballTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona Sign Young Talent Jesse BisiuBarcelona Sign Young Talent Jesse BisiuToday, 04:16MLS Season: Nashville SC Secure a Resounding Victory Over Inter MiamiMLS Season: Nashville SC Secure a Resounding Victory Over Inter MiamiToday, 03:53Milan Begin Pursuit of Endrick TransferMilan Begin Pursuit of Endrick TransferToday, 02:38Real Madrid Postpones Decision on Bringing Back Young TalentsReal Madrid Postpones Decision on Bringing Back Young TalentsToday, 01:31Reece James Shares Thoughts on Fitness and the New SeasonReece James Shares Thoughts on Fitness and the New SeasonToday, 01:14Milan and Juventus planning a swap deal involving surplus playersMilan and Juventus planning a swap deal involving surplus playersToday, 00:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats
FIFA announces Abdukodir Khusanov's impressive stats