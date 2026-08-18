What is known about Jesse Bisiu after his brilliant Barcelona debut

Barcelona have added another talented footballer to their youth and long-term development project. Jesse Bisiu immediately attracted the attention of experts and fans after scoring twice in a friendly against Basel and making a significant contribution to his team’s victory. According to AS, the young winger, who was born in Leuven, Belgium, in 2008, is already generating considerable interest at the club. Goal.com reports .

Interesting details behind the transfer

Barcelona’s management and scouting department had begun monitoring the player several months earlier. João Amaral, one of sporting director Deco’s closest assistants, met Club Brugge sporting director Dennis te Kloese in Switzerland and finalized the transfer. According to te Kloese, other teams were also competing for the player, but the Catalan club prevailed in securing his signature.

Barcelona scouts personally watched Bisiu in the UEFA Youth League semi-final against Benfica. Although a minor injury that troubled the player during that match limited his performance, it did not diminish the club officials’ faith in him. As a result, Barcelona completed the transfer for €8 million, despite the player’s market value being below €1 million.

On-field qualities and character

Experts believe Jesse Bisiu possesses the qualities of a classic wide forward produced by Ajax’s academy in Amsterdam. Thanks to his playing style and unique talent, he is quickly finding his place in the team. As AS follows the young player’s first steps in professional football, it has particularly highlighted his calm character.

He quickly became popular in the dressing room thanks to his high self-confidence, lack of arrogance and friendly attitude. Experts believe Bisiu’s distinctive charisma and unique talent—often referred to as the “X factor”—will help him adapt quickly at the Catalan club.

The expected link-up with Lamine Yamal

Alongside the team’s other super talent, Lamine Yamal , Bisiu is expected to become an important part of the club’s new-generation project. They are the same age, and experts have dubbed them the “TikTok generation.” Although Lamine Yamal is still young, he arrived at the team earlier and is expected to offer the newcomer a kind of “big brother” guidance.

Jesse Bisiu’s prolific displays from his first games for Barcelona suggest that competition in the attacking line will intensify in the future. The club’s management is proceeding with strong confidence that the transfer will prove to be a long-term investment that pays off.