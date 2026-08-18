Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Deemed Irreparable

The popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 foldable smartphone was disassembled and examined by iFixit specialists, who gave it a low repairability rating. According to ixbt.com, the device received just 4 out of 10 points, a notably low score for a flagship gadget of this type. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Experts noted that the main problem lies not only in the complexity of the construction. For example, during disassembly, the frame around the display simply broke into pieces. There is no other way to reach the core of the modern mechanism.

Protection and Mechanism Weaknesses

Although this does not directly affect the repair process, specialists pointed out that the advanced smartphone’s hinge is not adequately protected from dust. Despite its advertised IP48 protection, tests showed that dust could easily enter the mechanism and disable it.

The inspection also revealed that the adhesive holding the battery is exceptionally strong. Even the specialists had difficulty safely removing the battery from the body.

Overall Structural Features

Apart from removing the display, opening the device’s remaining components is not very different from the process used for other modern smartphones. Nevertheless, the two-part body was found to require additional flex cables with distinctive characteristics.

This assessment serves as an important signal for users and technology enthusiasts. It shows that when purchasing such complex and expensive devices, they should also consider future servicing and repair costs.